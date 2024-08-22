‘Sometimes you need a b*****d in your team’: Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first impressions of his Ireland side

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s initial impression of the Republic of Ireland squad he has inherited from Stephen Kenny revealed one potential flaw.

“I think in many ways Ireland is similar to Iceland in the sense that we don’t have many high, high-profile players in the Champions League,” he told a room of season ticket holders at the Aviva Stadium last night. “It is going to be down to the group to win the games, not individuals.

“I think the first impression of the players is they are really good characters. Maybe a little bit too nice? Sometimes you need a bastard in your team.”

Hallgrímsson hopes to remedy this situation. “I am looking for him. Maybe we can develop him.”

READ MORE

The new Ireland manager also intends to introduce an under-23 international in December with a squad largely populated by League of Ireland talent. Due to the cost of such a venture, the FAI have yet to warm to this idea.

“I shouldn’t have said it, I regret it a little bit, but it is still my plan to do something like that,” said Hallgrímsson. “Now I am talking to you like I am talking to the FAI – getting your permission to do it.

“It would give players in the League of Ireland a platform to take the next step and gives them a chance to work in the environment of the national team.

“When we did this with Iceland, we did it with Jamaica as well, using domestic players and players from academies, it always provided one or two [for the next international window].

“It gives more weight to the League of Ireland to have a prize at the end of the season. There would be a game for the best players in December.

“The negative thing is there’s a cost to it. For me, if it produces one player it is worth it.”

Hallgrímsson also revealed that assistant coaches John O’Shea and Paddy McCarthy (Glenn Whelan has been redirected to the under-21s) will select the squad he announces next Thursday to play England and Greece in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium next month.

After serving as interim manager following Stephen Kenny's departure, John O'Shea will act as assistant coach to Heimar Hallgrímsson. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Besides expressing concern about the League of Ireland not having enough young players, the 57-year-old was cautious during his conversation with Off The Ball presenter Will O’Callaghan and in response to some eclectic questions/statements from the floor.

In an hour-plus sitting he did not mention a single Irish player by name until he was asked directly about Caoimhín Kelleher’s game-time conundrum behind Alisson at Anfield. Turns out Hallgrímsson is a Liverpool fan, so that’s half the country lost before a ball is kicked.

There is no concern about the Icelandic dentist, whose most recent job was guiding Jamaica to the Copa America, adopting the possession-based philosophy of his predecessor.

“In-game management for me is having a plan B for everything.”

With England on the horizon and considering Hallgrímsson’s Iceland knocked them out of Euro 2016, the fans wanted to know his secret sauce.

“You need so many stars to align for this to happen, especially for a nation like Iceland. We had a special group of players that were a similar age.

“Then, we had many leaders in different areas. Every time we met, we tried to improve our ‘superpowers.’ For us, it was to be the best defensive team in the world; we’re going to be the best set piece team in the world and we are going to have the best team spirit.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson with participants during a visit to a FAI football camp at Verona FC in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“In my opinion it is better, especially when you are an underdog team, to be really good at five things out of 10, rather than being semi good at 10. You need to be pragmatic.”

A curve ball: Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State for sport, noted this week that the FAI are seeking far too much government funding. What do you think, Heimir? “A political one. In Iceland it was not so much government funding, it was the municipality that pays for the facilities.”

What’s your preferred style of play? “My philosophy is rock’n’roll football. Aggressive. When you lose it you win it back as quick as possible.”

The best question came from the most passionate Irishman imaginable, comparing the visit of England to Dublin on September 7th as AC Milan vs Inter at the San Siro, the Old Firm at Ibrox and the “Fenerbahçe derby” all rolled into one event.

“If the people in this room cut their finger,” went the ultra, “they would bleed FAI blood because we are so passionate for Irish football … we’ll be screaming our heads off at five to five on September 7th, how will you feel?”

“Well said,” Hallgrímsson replied. “My job will be to calm the players down. I don’t think you need to motivate an Irish player. My job to get them focused on what they need to do on the pitch.”

Well said.