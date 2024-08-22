Bobby Clark reunited with Lijnders at RB Salzburg as Liverpool sell for £10m

Liverpool have sold Bobby Clark, one of the young stars of last season’s Carabao Cup final victory, to RB Salzburg in a £10m deal. Photograph: Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Liverpool have sold Bobby Clark, one of the young stars of last season’s Carabao Cup final victory, to RB Salzburg in a £10m deal.

The 19-year-old midfielder made 12 appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s team last season and was highly regarded by the former Liverpool manager and his assistant, Pepijn Lijnders.

Lijnders is now head coach at Salzburg and, with first-team opportunities appearing limited for Clark under Arne Slot this season, pushed for a reunion with the England Under-20 international, who is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee.

Liverpool will receive up to £10m for Clark plus 17.5% of any future sell-on fee. The club also has a matching price agreement should they wish to bring the midfielder back to Anfield.

Clark is not the only young Liverpool player who could leave this week with Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg wanted by Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old is considering his options before a potential £25m exit. Liverpool are the only Premier League club not to have made a signing so far this summer and have also sold Fábio Carvalho to Brentford in a deal worth up to £27.5m.