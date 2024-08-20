Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw win PFA player of the year awards

Phil Foden after winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw have been voted men’s and women’s player of the year respectively for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old Foden was instrumental in City winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title, scoring 19 times and providing eight assists, and his achievements have now been recognised by his peers.

Jamaican forward Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 21 goals as City were edged out for the title on goal difference by Chelsea.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has been chosen as the men’s PFA young player of the year, with Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton winning the women’s prize after her performances on loan at Tottenham last season.

READ MORE

Palmer was second only to City’s Erling Haaland in the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals and also laid on more goals than any other Chelsea player – 11.

Clinton shone in a struggling Spurs side and contributed four goals and four assists in 20 WSL appearances.

Fara Williams, who is the most capped England player of all time, was one of two individuals whose career achievements were recognised with a PFA Merit award.

Williams won 172 caps for the Lionesses and scored 40 goals, helping England to third place at the 2015 World Cup while also playing for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Williams’ achievements in the game are all the more remarkable given she experienced homelessness during her career. She told the Big Issue last year that she had lived in hostels for seven years.

Dean Lewington’s extraordinary playing career has also been recognised with a Merit award.

Lewington, 40, broke the EFL record for most appearances with a single club when he made his 771st appearance for MK Dons last December.

When he started his professional career in 2003 the club were still known as Wimbledon, before their relaunch in Milton Keynes the following year.

He has twice served as caretaker manager of MK Dons, in 2021 and 2022.

West Ham new boy Crysencio Summerville has been voted the Championship player of the year.

Summerville enjoyed a stellar season for Leeds, hitting 21 in all competitions as the Yorkshire club missed out on promotion to the Premier League with defeat in last season’s play-off final.

Alfie May, now with Birmingham, was voted League One player of the year after he scored a league-high 23 goals for Charlton last season.

Notts County’s Jodi Jones won the League Two prize after the winger provided an English league record 24 assists for the Magpies last season, their first season back in the EFL since 2018-19.