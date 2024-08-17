‘We have to kill in the box’: Erik ten Hag looks for Manchester United to improve finishing

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United cannot continue to waste chances, having missed a number of good opportunities before Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to score the winner against Fulham with three minutes to go.

Bruno Fernandes was repelled twice by Bernd Leno in one-on-one situations before the break and Mason Mount suffered a similar fate in the second half.

“I think one space we have to fill is to kill in the box,” Ten Hag said. “We saw it in the friendlies and last week against City. We create enough chances not to wait for a late winner. We have to be more composed and kill. Players have to come into full speed. We have enough players with scoring abilities. We have to be more composed and we have to kill and execute in front of the goal.”

In the end it was Ten Hag’s compatriot Zirkzee that secured a positive start to the season on his debut for United. “For him, it’s very pleasing, very happy for him and it will encourage him, it will give him belief for the fans, for everyone,” Ten Hag said. “It’s a very good start.”

Zirkzee came off the bench on the hour mark to make his first appearance since joining from Bologna in the summer. “It’s the perfect one, no? In front of the Stretford End,” Zirkzee told the BBC. “And a win as well, it couldn’t be any better. It’s been very good [since I arrived]. The group have been amazing, I feel very comfortable and at home here.”

One player who did not feature was Jadon Sancho, who suffered from an ear infection in midweek and it was decided to use other options on the bench.

While United got away with their poor finishing, Marco Silva was left to rue failing to make the most of good opportunities when Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez intercepted passes from Andreas Pereira to prevent goal scoring opportunities. “We should have done much better,” Silva said. “Four against two, three against two. So many counterattacks that we made the decision to create clear chances in that moment.” - Guardian