Dream debut for Joshua Zirkzee as Manchester United beat Fulham in opening match

Premier League: Manchester United 1 Fulham 0 (Zirkzee 87)

Manchester United had to battle to get past Fulham amid opening night nerves, requiring the intervention of debutant Joshua Zirkzee off the bench to earn the points. No one anticipated vintage football at Old Trafford and they were certainly not treated to it, but victory gives the platform the club crave.

Chances came and went for United, who were missing a centre-forward in the starting lineup, not that they have had a reliable one for a long time. Zirkzee became an instant hero, sticking out a leg to turn home an Alejandro Garnacho cross to end the visitors’ resistance.

Of Erik ten Hag’s new signings only Noussair Mazraoui made a debut from the start at right-back, with Diogo Dalot at left-back in place of the once again injured Luke Shaw. Matthijs de Ligt and his compatriot Zirkzee had to wait on the bench, having been paraded in front of the fans alongside the injured Leny Yoro before kick-off to boost fan morale. Fulham’s record signing Emile Smith Rowe was given the chance to prove his talents behind Rodrigo Muniz.

Old Trafford had seen plenty of licks of paint over the summer and the players exited a refurbished tunnel to further impress on people that this is a new era for United. What Ten Hag needed more than cosmetic improvements was to show his side finally had a clear identity, offering the “United Way” he speaks of that was lacking last season when they often looked disjointed and without a plan.

Avram Glazer and interim England manager Lee Carsley took their places in the directors’ box to ascertain whether a new era was about to beckon after their worst ever Premier League finish of eighth. United’s last competitive game was the FA Cup triumph, coming after two consecutive league wins, but three months off is not good for momentum.

Amad Diallo, preferred to Alejandro Garnacho on the right, was the first to give optimism to the United fans, tricking his way into the box before falling and claiming to be fouled by Antonee Robinson, but the protestations were ignored. While Diallo lay on the ground Fulham’s Kenny Tete dribbled 40 yards up the pitch and decided he should shoot from distance, forcing André Onana into a fine diving save.

Smith Rowe was given a free role on his debut, allowed to wander where he wished in order to collect the ball and cause problems between the lines. With Adama Traoré a threat down the right with his speed against Dalot, there were reasons for United to be nervous, especially when Fulham were able to counter.

There was tension around Old Trafford, understandably after losing nine times at home last season. Fulham did their best to relieve this with dreadful passing around at the back, resulting in Bernd Leno passing the ball straight to Casemiro 25 yards from goal. The Brazilian picked out Bruno Fernandes but the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a smart save in a one-on-one situation, a trick Leno repeated soon after.

For all the renewed optimism being portrayed, United were lacking fluidity but were dominating possession and pushing Fulham back. Harry Maguire at least added tragicomedy when he decided to dive inside the box with Smith Rowe in the vicinity. The centre-back complained about the decision to book him but he is unlikely to win a place at Rada any time soon.

Marcus Rashford spent the first half on the periphery of the match but finally showed some of his capabilities down the left, breaking away from Tete to reach the box, setting up Mount for a sweeping shot, but Leno quickly realised the threat and narrowed the angle. It brought vibrancy on the pitch and lifted the crowd.

Things were starting to click for United and Kobbie Mainoo had a chance that he pulled wide from 20 yards soon after. With the momentum swinging United’s way, Ten Hag decided to boost his forward line by bringing on Garnacho and Zirkzee at the hour mark to ask questions of a defence that had been up against it for long periods.

Calling on a fan favourite and debutant was supposed to inspire the crowd as well as the team, but it was almost a complete failure when United failed to clear a cross. The ball looped up in the air and Rodrigo Muniz decided the most sensible course of action was to perform an overhead kick, forcing Onana to tip over after a deflection made things more difficult for the goalkeeper.

Casemiro was tiring and United were becoming increasingly susceptible to the break. Traoré took Fulham up the pitch before substitute Tom Cairney laid the ball in to Andreas Pereira to pass across goal but Lisandro Martinez turned it behind for a corner to keep things level.

Ten Hag did not think United were ready for this match and their energy levels were dipping in the final stages. To rectify this, De Ligt got his chance and Jonny Evans was once again called into action as the back four was reshuffled, which helped secure a clean sheet, but it was Zirzkee who lifted the roof off. - Guardian