Multiple League of Ireland-winning manager Jim McLaughlin dies aged 83

Jim McLaughlin, one of the most successful managers in League of Ireland’s history, has died at the age of 83.

The Derry man won a record eight League of Ireland titles as manager with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Shelbourne, and six FAI Cups, as well as a FAI Cup as a player.

McLaughlin earned 12 caps for Northern Ireland where he played as striker, and once scored two goals against England.

A statement from the League of Ireland read: “On behalf of everyone involved with the League of Ireland and the FAI, we pass on our condolences and deepest sympathies to all of Jim’s family and friends as well as all those mourning his passing at his former clubs where he left such an impression both as a player and manager.”

READ MORE

The League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon, said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim McLaughlin. Jim is a true League of Ireland legend who achieved unprecedented success in our game. As well as his incredible career in Irish football, Jim was a remarkable person who will be greatly missed by everyone in Irish football. I would like to extend our sympathies on behalf of the League of Ireland and the FAI to Jim’s family and friends at this difficult time.”