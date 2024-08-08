Bradley says Shamrock Rovers are focused on game ahead as they travel to Slovenia

Europa League 3rd qualifying round, first leg

NK Celje (Slovenia) v Shamrock Rovers, Thursday, 7.15 Irish time

Conference League 3rd qualifying round, first leg

St Patrick’s Athletic v Sabah (Azerbaijan), Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 7.45

Stephen Bradley has stressed his only focus is on the here and now as Shamrock Rovers sit one step away from the lucrative groups stages in Europe. The League of Ireland champions meet NK Celje in the heat of Slovenia in Thursday night’s first leg of their Europa League third-round tie.

Win through over the two legs and they are guaranteed at least group stage Conference League qualification – and with it close to €4 million in Uefa prize money – ahead of the playoff round of the mid-tier competition. Defeat would still bring a shot at the group stages as they would parachute into the playoff round of the Conference League.

“No,” said Bradley on there being extra pressure because of the implications. “I said before we played Vikingur [in the Champions League first round] that you can’t think of anything other than what’s in front of you. The possibilities are not worth speaking or thinking about. It’s the game in front you that’s important.

“It’s about focusing on what we have to do. We have to make sure we perform, bring the game back to Tallaght and try and win the tie over two games. It’s not won or lost tonight, it’s about staying focused and over the two games trying to win the tie.”

Rovers’ threat is hampered by the absence through injury of leading scorer Johnny Kenny and fellow striker Rory Gaffney.

“They’re very good going forward,” said Bradley of the threat posed by Celje, who are managed by ex-Liverpool winger and Spain international Albert Riera. “They score so many goals in transition. So we know they’re a good team. They have internationals, quality players in the final third. So always at European level, you’re playing against a team that is really clinical in the final third.”

Likewise, Stephen Kenny knows his St Patrick’s Athletic must raise their levels and seize control of their Conference League third round first leg against Azerbaijani side Sabah FK at Tallaght Stadium.

While St Patrick’s have shown their resolve in twice coming from behind in each of their last two games they will need to be better defensively against an attacking side that scored six times in a roller-coaster third-round victory over Maccabi Haifa, eventually going through on penalties.

“I think for us we have to try to establish control in the game. That’s what I would look to do,” said Kenny, who has new signing Aidan Keena available having been ineligible in the last round.

“We’ve got to find the space to do that and establish some control and we’ll see after that. In terms of defending we won’t be set up defensively. Obviously, when you are playing very good teams they can often put you on the back foot because of their good play and you end up in a defensive shape.

“I’m sure there will be times when that will be the case, but we won’t be set up in a defensive way. It’s important for us to always carry an attacking threat.”