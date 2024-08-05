Shelbourne fail to find their way past 10-man Derry City in top of the table stalemate

Derry City's's Sam Todd receives a red card from referee Damian MacGraith during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Airtricity Premier Division: Shelbourne 0 Derry City 0

Shelbourne fans displayed a banner bearing the Latin phrase Carpe Die’ in the hope of rousing their team ahead of this top of the table encounter.

And while Damien Duff’s side couldn’t seize the day against a Derry City team that played with 10 men for almost an hour, it’s as you were at the summit after a far from inspiring scoreless draw at Tolka Park.

It marked the sixth successive stalemate between the sides. But though Duff has now not beaten Derry in their last 10 meetings, his side remain three points ahead of their chief rivals with a game in hand in stretching their unbeaten league run to five games.

Not having played in 15 days, while Shelbourne had two tough European games to contend with, Derry showed plenty of energy early and should have been ahead from the game’s first clearcut opening on 15 minutes.

Will Patching’s diagonal free-kick was headed on in turn by Sam Todd, Ciarán Coll and skipper Patrick Hoban. Michael Duffy spun Shelbourne skipper Mark Coyle only to shoot straight at Conor Kearns who batted the ball away.

The winger might have done better again five minutes later, cleverly cutting past Sam Bone on to Cameron Dummigan’s ball over the top before shooting wide from a tight angle.

Shelbourne, with six changes from Thursday’s game with FC Zurich, remained on the back foot as they laboured to get a foothold in the game, before Derry’s momentum was disrupted on 35 minutes when they were reduced to 10 men.

Centre back Todd, who had been booked early on for a foul on Liam Burt, needlessly pulled the Shels winger back inside the home half and duly received a second yellow card and was sent off.

It was the 42nd minute before Shelbourne finally got their first sight of goal; Coyle just unable to connect with Harry Wood’s arced free-kick into the area.

With the game opened right up now, both sides had chances before the interval.

Duffy yet again wasted an opportunity, once more shooting straight at Kearns after the goalkeeper had sent a clearance right to him.

Shelbourne went straight down the other end to cut Derry open for the first time. A Will Jarvis cross was teed up by JJ Lunney for Wood, whose drive was blocked by the alert Dummigan.

Duff made a change at the interval, bringing on Evan Caffrey for skipper Coyle in a more attacking formation.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, it was Derry who started the second half as they did the first with Doherty and Hoban having half-chances.

Shelbourne soon took command of the ball, though, stretching Derry just before the hour. Jarvis slalomed down the left to set up Wood whose drive brought the first telling save of the game from Brian Maher.

The ball remained alive, Burt crossing for substitute Matty Smith who looped his header over the top.

With the 10 men tiring, chances opened up for Shelbourne into the final third of the game. Jarvis was again involved, picking out substitute Ali Coote with a deep cross. But the Scot’s low shot deflected out for a corner.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns: Gannon, Bone, Griffin, Ledwidge; Lunney, Coyle (Caffrey, h-t), Wood (Tulloch, 74); Burt (Coote, 74), Martin (Smith, 57), Jarvis.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Coll, Connolly, Todd, Doherty; Dummigan, Patching; McMullan (Kelly, 69), O’Reilly, Duffy (Mullen, 78); Hoban (Diallo, 90).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).