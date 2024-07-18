Sam Bone’s goal sends Shelbourne through to meeting with FC Zurich

Shelbourne's Sam Bone celebrates with team-mates after scoring a goal against St Joseph's in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round, second leg at Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Europa Conference League first qualifying round, second leg: St Joseph’s 1 Shelbourne 1 (Shels win 3-2 on agg)

An equaliser on the night from defender Sam Bone proved decisive in the 27 degree heat of Gibraltar as Shelbourne celebrated their return to Europe after 18 years by winning through to the second round of the Europa Conference League.

It came at a cost, though, with temperatures having risen on the pitch as the game entered added time, 14 minutes of which was eventually required, following a touchline scuffle.

Shelbourne substitute Seán Boyd had to go off injured following the incident which sparked the row, while defender Seán Gannon was sent off along with St Joseph’s unused reserve goalkeeper Gonzalo Paz.

Getting through brings the challenge of a meeting with FC Zurich, the first leg in Switzerland next week, and the not inconsiderable financial boost of a guaranteed minimum €700,000 in Uefa prize money.

Bone came into defence with Ali Coote starting on the right flank of the attack as manager Damien Duff made two changes from last week’s 2-1 win at Tolka Park.

Roared on by a vocal travelling support, Shelbourne started promisingly with captain Mark Coyle, who scored after just 27 second in the first leg, working Alejandro Ruiz early on, while JJ Lunney shot narrowly past a post following a corner on 17 minutes.

With three changes to their line-up from Dublin, St Joseph’s settled and took the lead to level the tie on aggregate on 25 minutes.

Liam Walker, who provided the assist for their goal in the first leg, collected Alvaro Rey’s pass to beat Conor Kearns with a half-volley from the edge of the area.

Shelbourne responded well to level on 34 minutes. St Joseph’s didn’t deal with a Coote cross into their area and Bone scrambled the ball home to score on his full debut.

Having rode out a bout of pressure in the minutes before the interval, Shelbourne started the second half on the front foot, John Martin shooting off target after good approach play from Will Jarvis.

With Harry Wood and Evan Caffrey having come on at half-time and Boyd before the hour mark, Shelbourne proved the dominant side for good spells of the second half.

That said, they had to survive a late scare when St Joseph’s rallied to hit Kearns’s crossbar.

Added time brought the unseemly touchline kerfuffle after Boyd was elbowed by Jayce Olivero.

When the Czech referee regained some semblance of control, Gannon was sent off along with Paz while striker Boyd had to be substituted.

ST JOSEPH’S: Navas Ruiz; Barnett (Bautista, 56), Gabri Cardozo, Javi Paul, Pons (Oliverio, 56); Walker, Juanma (Aznar, 81), Manuel Sanchez; Alvarez (Pena, h-t), Rodriguez Moreno (Gaucho, 56), Rey.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge (Wood, h-t); Gannon, Lunney, Coyle (Smith, 78), Wilson; Coote (Caffrey, h-t), Martin (Boyd, 59; O’Sullivan, 90+5)), Jarvis (Griffin, 86).

Referee: Ladislav Szikszay (Czech Republic).