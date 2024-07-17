Chelsea start disciplinary action against Enzo Fernandez over chants

Chelsea have “instigated an internal disciplinary procedure” against Enzo Fernández over his involvement in chants that included racist and homophobic slurs about members of the France team. Fernández posted a video on Instagram that showed him and Argentina teammates as they celebrated their victory over Colombia in the final of the Copa América.

The midfielder later apologised, saying the video did not “reflect my beliefs or my character”.

Fernández’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana criticised the “uninhibited racism” and the French Football Federation said it would file a legal complaint. It has challenged the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, and the Argentina Football Association president, Claudio Fabián Tapia, to respond.

Chelsea said: “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome. We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Fernández used Instagram to “apologise sincerely” for the video. “The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” he wrote.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa América celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my character or beliefs. I am truly sorry.”