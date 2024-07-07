Women players speak of ‘systematic and calculated abuse’ after historical allegations

A group of football players who were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by senior women’s soccer coaches in the 1990s have spoken about the “systematic and calculated abuse” inflicted on them.

A Garda investigation has been launched into the accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour revealed in a joint investigation by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent.

Three former coaches who were active in women’s football have been stood down by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) following allegations of inappropriate relationships with players and unwanted sexual advances.

The “stand-down orders” restrict the coaches, all men, from any involvement in official Irish football activities. The accusations relate to alleged incidents from the 1990s.

In advance of the documentary – RTÉ Investigates: Girls in Green – being screened on Sunday night, a group who wish to be known as Sportswomen Against Abuse said the following in a statement released by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) of Ireland: “It’s hard to express in words the feelings that have defined our lives over the last 25 years or so. For this whole time, we buried our emotions and thought we were the only ones.

“We blamed ourselves and hid our shame from our family and friends. It’s only in the last two years that our eyes have been opened to what is systematic and calculated abuse inflicted on all of us and in different ways.

“But we have emerged stronger together, united and determined to ensure this never happens to anyone else again. Our pain will be the next generation’s gain.

“Women’s football has emerged from the shadows, and we want to see it go from strength to strength. What we experienced should provide lessons for the future and we hope the FAI, and all other sporting bodies in this country, will take the appropriate steps to ensure it never occurs again on their watch.

“We have now left these matters in the hands of the gardaí and would appreciate if our privacy and the legal process was respected.

“We would like to express our thanks to [Sunday Independent journalist] Mark Tighe, [RTÉ journalist] Marie Crowe, the PFA Ireland, the Garda Technical Bureau and all who attended our meetings to provide advice and support.”