Denise O’Sullivan returns to Ireland squad for games against England and France

Denise O'Sullivan returns to the Ireland squad for the Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and France. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson has been boosted by the return to fitness of key midfielder Denise O’Sullivan for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers away to England at Carrow Road and the inaugural senior international at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against France.

The 30-year-old from Cork missed the double-header against Sweden earlier in the summer with a knee injury, while defender Niam Fahey and forward Marissa Sheva also return.

Forward Kyra Carusa tops a long injury list of players missing out that also includes Chloe Mustaki, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn and Heather Payne.

Galway United midfielder Julie-Ann Russell is called up for the first time since March 2020 as she looks to add to her 60 international caps.

Gleeson has selected a 26-player squad for the trip to Carrow Road to face the defending European champions England on Friday, July 12th, before hosting France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, July 16th (6pm kick-off).

Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the historic fixture. It will be the first time in 12 years that the women’s international team will have played a home fixture outside Dublin and it will be their seventh game overall in Cork – following five previously in Turners Cross and one in Flower Lodge.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jess Ziu (West Ham), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns).