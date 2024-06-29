Germany storm past Denmark into quarter-finals after wild night in Dortmund

Jamal Musiala scores Germany's second goal during the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Denmark at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Round of 16: Germany 2 [Havertz 53 pen, Musiala 68] Denmark 0

The madness and magic of Westfalenstadion. On a thunderstruck night in Dortmund, Germany galloped into the European Championship quarter-finals – to play either Spain or Georgia – after a statement victory over Denmark.

It took longer than usual for Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala to bag their second-half goals.

We begin in the 48th minute: Christian Eriksen floated a free-kick into the German box where Jannik Vestergaard kept it alive.

Joachim Andersen is about to enter football history. The big Crystal Palace defender looked offside just before he swept the ball past Manuel Neuer.

Disallowed. English referee Michael Oliver did not see a foul on Thomas Delaney, so the goal was scrubbed for offside, as the Germans harried towards Kasper Schmeichel’s goal.

David Raum was enjoying the space afforded by Julian Nagelsmann’s clever system sucking-in all 10 Danish outfield players. Raum’s cross hit Andersen’s arm, which prompted Oliver and VAR to award a penalty.

The ear-splitting noise ceased when Kai Havertz placed the ball on the spot. He stutter stepped and hesitated before a low shot, to Schmiechel’s left, nestled in the Danish net.

One-nil to Germany. Only the 53rd minute, it already felt like we have been here all night.

Jamal Musiala delivered the second goal in the 68th minute, latching on to a long ball to nail a curling finish. Two-nil. Goodnight and good luck.

That’s the basics from a thrilling knock-out game at Euro 2024. The rest of this occasion is a story worth retelling.

The match report was supposed to begin in the hectic moments after a biblical thunderstorm halted play for 23 minutes.

It was 10 minutes before half-time and Germany were hammering Schmeichel’s goal. Just as they peppered his father Peter’s goal in the 1992 European Championships final.

To a man, Germany had been phenomenal, doing everything but breaking the Danes’ manic defensive resolve.

Danish fans play in the rain during suspension of play in Dortmund. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

In first-half injury-time, it was already 10.11pm local time.

Suddenly, deep in Denmark territory, Musiala lost possession. Eriksen got his head up to slip a pass for Delaney who squeezed the ball into the Germany box for a straight sprint between Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund and German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Højlund tried to scoop Neuer but the veteran goalkeeper spread himself wide enough to allow Robert Andrich welly the ball to safety.

There were 35 minutes played at the Westfalenstadion when Oliver paused this Last 16 tie. A thunderstorm had just crashed into the home of Borussia Dortmund, with lightning striking the upper stanchion of the stadium. Gusts of wind and a heavy downpour followed as players, officials and supporters, on the lower deck, took cover.

The Danish players reacted quickly to the threat as many would remember how Jonathan Richter lost part of his leg after being struck by lightning in 2009. Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand was Richter’s coach at FC Nordsjælland.

The game was suspended for 23 minutes “due to adverse weather conditions.” Play was halted at 8.36pm, Irish time, with the sides locked at 0-0. At 8.44pm, the stadium was leaking at both ends with fissures of water pouring down on Danish fans. Both teams returned to the field at 8.55pm. After a short warm-up, at 8.59pm, play resumed with Oliver dropping the ball at the feet of Toni Kroos.

Initially, Denmark’s fate appeared to be inevitable: Tod durch Fußballecken. Death by corners.

Germany came for a quick and ruthless win, but Schmeichel matched rasping shots from Havertz and Josua Kimmich and a looping header by Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck also had an early goal ruled out after the officials spotted Kimmich’s body check of Andreas Skov Olsen.

Eriksen had another chance to change the narrative, controlling a speculative pass only for his snap shot to be blocked by Antonio Rudiger.

Then the heavens opened. Then Denmark scored through Anderson, only for it to be disallowed. Then Havertz and Musiala took their chances.

It could have been three-nil, four-nil even but Havertz and Leroy Sane could not convert.

Comparisons to Sommermärchen, when Germany swept to the 2006 World Cup semi-final on their own soil seemed hasty, until now.

This German team is providing its own bolt of electricity, and with Kross playing the role of Zeus, the crowd are fully invested in renewing a glorious time in their football history.