Czech Republic and Georgia draw with both teams left ruing missed chances

Group F: Czech Republic 1 Georgia 1

Patrik Schick’s record-breaking goal for the Czech Republic against Georgia only earned them a 1-1 draw to leave both sides’ Euro 2024 hopes in the balance.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward’s sixth European Championship goal, surpassing Milan Baros, cancelled out Georges Mikautadze’s penalty opener but despite their dominance the Czechs could not force the win they needed.

They now have to beat Turkey in their final Group F match to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while minnows Georgia face an even more formidable task against Portugal.

An additional concern was a calf injury to Schick, whose six-goal haul from the last two Euros is more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have scored, late in the second half.

Georgia again entertained but were under the cosh throughout – goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made eight saves in the first half alone – but they led at the interval courtesy of VAR.

The video referee had ruled out a goal for Croatia’s Adam Hlozek midway through the half when a long throw dropped into the area and his shot was blocked by Mamardashvili, rebounding off his face and arm before going in.

But the unfortunate Robin Hranac, who scored an own goal in their opening defeat by Portugal, was not so lucky as VAR spotted the ball had hit his outstretched arm from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s free-kick which had seen Guram Kashia shoot straight at Jindrich Stanek.

Schick’s equaliser on the hour came after substitute Ondrej Lingr’s header rebounded off the far post and onto his chest but they could not press home their dominance.

Georgia earned their first point at a major tournament but should have taken all three as Saba Objanidze blazed over with the last touch of the game after a three-on-one counter attack.