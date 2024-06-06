Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed as venue for Ireland v France Euro 2025 qualifier

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Republic of Ireland's final Euro 2025 qualifier against France on July 16th. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Eileen Gleeson’s Republic of Ireland side will hope a change of venue will bring a change in fortune after it was confirmed that Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork will host the Euro 2025 qualifier against France on Tuesday, July 16th.

With both Tallaght and the Aviva stadiums being unavailable for the midsummer date, the FAI have reached an agreement with the GAA and Cork GAA for the game. to be played by the River Lee.

It will be Ireland’s final game in Group A3 after they face England at Carrow Road in Norwich on Friday, July 12th. The final group games will all kick-off at 6pm Irish time.

It will be the first time since June 2012 that the women’s international side will have played a home fixture outside Dublin and it will be their seventh game overall in Cork, following five previously in Turner’s Cross and one in Flower Lodge.

Ireland have played France twice in Cork, a friendly in 1994 and a European qualifier in 2011, both of which were played at Turner’s Cross.

Gleeson said: “It’s exciting to be able to play our final game in our Euro 2025 qualifying campaign in Cork. With both Tallaght Stadium and the Aviva Stadium unavailable it opens up new opportunities.

“I’ve no doubt that our fans across the Munster region will come out to support us and we’re looking forward to playing in front of another large crowd and finishing our group campaign on a high.”

Tickets for the France game will go on sale on Friday, June 14th and the game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.