Storylines aplenty as Stephen Kenny’s St Pat’s beaten by former side Dundalk

League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Dundalk 3

Stephen Kenny enjoyed many glorious occasions during his stint in charge of Dundalk.

His first meeting against them from an opposing dugout since leaving Oriel Park in 2018 brought no reward for the new St Patrick’s Athletic manager, however.

And in a twist to the several storylines on the day, there was a winner in the Kenny household nonetheless, as Stephen’s 18-year-old son, Eoin, joined the fray on Dundalk’s left flank for the final 20 minutes or so.

Dundalk came to Richmond Park and delivered a sobering defeat, racing into a 3-0 lead early on in a roller coaster first half, which ultimately brought them a much-needed three points.

For Dundalk manager Jon Daly, it marked a triumphant return to Inchicore having been sacked by St Patrick’s less than a month ago.

The win, their first away from home this season, moved Dundalk off the foot of the table for the first time in three months.

Defeat, a third from Kenny’s five games to date, sees St Patrick’s slip to eighth.

Daly had the almost unbelievably perfect start as he watched his side score twice inside four minutes and lead 3-0 by the 22nd. Remarkable given Dundalk had managed just nine goals in their previous 18 games this season.

They were ahead within two minutes after home midfielder Jamie Lennon was harshly adjusted to have fouled Cameron Elliott some 30 yards from goal.

As he showcased on the opening night with a cracking goal at Shamrock Rovers, Jamie Gullan has prowess on a dead ball.

Sure enough, the Dundalk number nine stepped up and arced his free kick up and over the wall into the top corner of the net giving Danny Rogers no chance.

If Rogers was all but helpless there, the St Pat’s goalkeeper was at fault as Dundalk doubled their lead within a further two minutes.

It stemmed from a counterattack with Daryl Horgan bursting forward to feed the run of Archie Davies. The right-back then picked out Ryan O’Kane whose low drive Rogers should have ably dealt with.

Instead, the ball squirmed under the keeper’s body to dribble agonisingly over the line.

While neither sets of fans might have believed what they were seeing, the band of Dundalk supporters gleefully began ironic chants about their former talismanic manager as they watched their side extend their lead further on 22 minutes.

Horgan again did well down the right, ghosting past Lennon to find Mullan. The striker spun on the edge of the area, got the ball on to his left foot this time before drilling a low drive past Rogers.

The action continued at a breakneck pace with St Pat’s thrown a lifeline within four minutes.

Mulraney’s run and cross arrowed through to Luke Turner at the far post. The fullback’s shot struck the arm of Horgan to concede a penalty. Chris Forrester duly sent Ross Munro the wrong way from 12 yards.

And St Pat’s were right back in the game within a further eight minutes following their first corner of the evening.

Cian Kavanagh met Forrester’s delivery, his header deflecting off Elliott to drop for Lennon. The midfielder controlled the ball with his left foot and then volleyed powerfully to the roof of the net off his right.

For all the frenetic action of the first half, the second provided no such entertainment as Dundalk strove to hold their lead while St Pat’s, try as they might in the latter stages, could not muster a clearcut chance.

Some Forrester inspiration got substitute Jay McClelland to the end line on 81 minutes. Alas, no one was there to apply the finish to the cross.

If anything, it was Dundalk who might have added to their winning margin, Rogers redeeming his first half error with the save of the game from Gullan.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; McLaughlin (B. Kavanagh, 59), Redmond, Keeley, Turner (Nolan, 70); Lennon, Forrester; Melia, Leavy, Mulraney (McClelland, 78); C. Kavanagh (Palmer, 59).

Dundalk: Munro; Davies, Boyle, Johnson, Bradshaw; Doyle (Mountney, 63), Muller; Horgan, Gullan (Animasahun, 84), O’Kane (Durrant, 63); Elliott (Kenny, 75).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 3,934

Other result:

Derry City 3 Waterford 0