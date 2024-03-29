John Stones and Kyle Walker out of Manchester City’s showdown against Arsenal

John Stones with the injured Kyle Walker of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the key defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones will miss Sunday’s title showdown with Arsenal.

Walker suffered a hamstring injury in the early stages of England’s friendly with Brazil last weekend, while Stones completed that game but then picked up an adductor problem 10 minutes into the draw with Belgium.

Goalkeeper Ederson could return to the side for the first time since suffering a thigh injury when conceding a penalty against Liverpool and Manuel Akanji has recovered from a knock on international duty with Switzerland, while Guardiola will make a late decision on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne.

“Ederson is much better but Kyle and John are out,” Guardiola said. “It is what it is. For Kyle, it will be more tougher than John [in terms of recovery], but I don’t know for how many games he will be out.”

READ MORE

Asked if he was surprised that Stones had started both England friendlies, Guardiola would only say: “I don’t have any comments on that.”

Sunday’s game is the last of the season between any of the top three, with Arsenal top of the table on goal difference from Liverpool and reigning champions City a point behind.

Guardiola’s side remain in contention for a repeat of last season’s treble, with Real Madrid their opponents in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea also to look forward to.

“It’s good to be here and in contention for three titles after what happened last season,” Guardiola added. “We made incredible work.

“Right now every game is so important. If we are able to do it [against Arsenal], the next game will be important as well. We played really good the last month but the international break, the first game after you think what will happen? Yesterday we trained good and we have two more training sessions and will be ready for it again.”

City won all three games against Arsenal last season, including a 4-1 victory at the Etihad, but the Gunners have turned the tables this campaign with victory on penalties in the Community Shield and a 1-0 win at the Emirates in October.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta embrace before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Photograph: PA

Asked what the difference is between Mikel Arteta’s side then and now, Guardiola said: “Same manager, same players. They control many aspects of the game and every time they are better and better. When you have consistency in terms of ideas and the same manager, you always improve. If you change manager and players, it is more difficult.”

Arteta for his part has hailed Guardiola as “the best coach in the world”. The two Spaniards are good friends, Arteta having worked under Guardiola at City between 2016 and 2019 and played his part in two Premier League title wins.

Asked if his relationship with Guardiola was different now, Arteta replied: “It had to change. My admiration and what I feel for him certainly hasn’t. In my opinion, he’s the best coach in the world by a mile and he’s one of the nicest people that I’ve met in football. Certainly, he’s one of the ones that I’ve had the most fun and laughter working with. That’s going to stay there forever. At the moment the rules are what they are and you’re going to have to adapt to it.”

Having sparred for the title last season, before City ultimately pipped Arsenal for the trophy en route to winning the treble, Arteta is keen to go one better this term.

“Probably I would prefer to do it against someone who I don’t have those feelings for but that’s not a choice,” he added.

“It’s what it is. We both want to win. We’ll prepare the game very well. You cannot feel different about the person, but professionally you have to act differently.”

Arteta confirmed forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could feature having missed the international break with minor injuries, while Gabriel Magalhaes is also expected to be fit enough to start.