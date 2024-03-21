Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United job safe until the end of the season

Erik ten Hag is to remain as Manchester United manager until at least the end of the season, with the Dutchman so far impressing Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sunday’s 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool came with Ten Hag under extreme pressure due to the competition being United’s last chance of silverware this season.

Victory means the campaign is alive until the cup semi-final weekend, at a minimum. With the Premier League season ending a month later and United potentially reaching a second successive cup final if they beat Coventry at Wembley, it is understood that the assessment of Ratcliffe – who oversees the club’s football operations – and his key lieutenant, Sir Dave Brailsford, is that Ten Hag should be given until the end of the term before any long-term decision is made regarding his future.

Ten Hag is involved in discussions regarding the squad and planning for the summer transfer market as Ratcliffe and Brailsford wish to allow him maximum input.

While Ten Hag’s contract will have a year left in the close season, Ratcliffe is aware that finding a replacement, should he to decide to do so, is a challenge.

Regarding Gareth Southgate being a candidate, it is understood that, though the England manager is admired by Ratcliffe and Brailsford, he is merely one of many in the game who enjoy this status.