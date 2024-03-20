Sky to sponsor men’s and women’s Republic of Ireland teams in new deal

The new deal which will see Sky sponsor the men's and women's national teams will run until the end of 2028. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The FAI’s four-year search for a sponsor of the men’s national team has finally come to an end, with Sky agreeing a deal which also sees them extend an existing arrangement with the Ireland’s women’s team.

The Ireland men’s jersey has been without a sponsor since Three’s involvement ended in 2020.

Sky will now become the primary partner of both the men and women’s national teams, having sponsored the latter since 2021.

This new deal will run until the end of 2028, meaning Sky will support both squads through four major tournament campaigns – the Women’s Euro 2025, the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup and Euro 2028.

“Sky has been a fantastic partner to the FAI for a number of years. Their groundbreaking partnership with our Women’s National Team has been a great success and they have helped to drive phenomenal growth in women and girl’s football in Ireland,” commented FAI chief executive, Jonathan Hill.

“We are now delighted they have decided to extend this support to our Men’s National Team, which recognises the exciting place the team finds itself in, ahead of the Uefa Nations League campaign, the qualification process for the 2026 Fifa World Cup and, of course, Ireland hosting Uefa Euro 2028. We are privileged to have Sky with us on that journey.

“Sky is clearly synonymous with sport and with football. It is a great brand and business in its own right, and the team at Sky are committed to working with us to proactively promote both of our senior teams over the coming years, so they are a perfect partner for us as an association.”

Republic of Ireland women’s coach, Eileen Gleeson, said: “Sky has been a standout partner for over two years. They have shown incredible support for the squad and the growth of women’s football in Ireland. They understand our vision and listen to the players’ needs – in turn, supporting them off the pitch, as well as on it. We are all thrilled that this partnership will continue for another five years.”

Republic of Ireland men’s coach, John O’Shea, added: “Sky have proved themselves as a fantastic and meaningful Primary Partner. Their support for the WNT and the exposure they created for women’s football has been unmatched. We are excited to welcome Sky to the men’s team, as we prepare to kick off our 2024 fixtures this week.”