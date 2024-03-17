Julie-Ann Russell scores hat-trick for Galway United in win over Cork City

It’s closing in on 15 years since Julie-Ann Russell made her senior Irish debut in a side that included the ageless Niamh Fahey and a promising boxer by the name of Katie Taylor. Now 32, Russell hasn’t lost her knack for scoring goals, as evidenced by her hat-trick for Galway United against Cork City on Saturday.

That result made it two wins out of two for Galway in the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season on a weekend that saw defending champions Peamount United lose 2-0 at home to Shelbourne, the team they dethroned in the last campaign. Shamrock Rovers had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Wexford Youths in Tallaght, while there was no joy for two more Dublin clubs, Bohemians losing 1-0 to Athlone Town and DLR Waves beaten 2-0 by Treaty United.

In England Shels’ old girl Leanne Kiernan, beset by injuries until her return to action last month, marked her first start of the season with Liverpool’s opening goal in their 3-1 defeat of West Ham – to the delight of manager Matt Beard who signed her for West Ham in 2018 and then for Liverpool three years ago.

“It’s the best thing that’s come out of today,” he said. “Setback after setback, this is actually the best Leanne Kiernan I’ve ever seen on a football pitch. I love the girl to pieces. I remember when I met her as an 18-year-old when I was at West Ham and you look at the player and person she has developed and turned into, it’s so pleasing to see.”

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Leanne Kiernan of Liverpool scores the first goal of the game during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Prenton Park on March 17, 2024 in Birkenhead, England.(Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Fahey captained Liverpool to their victory, but the other three members of Eileen Gleeson’s squad who started for their clubs in the WSL at the weekend, Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Courtney Brosnan (Everton) and Megan Connolly (Bristol City, all ended up on the losing side – Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Friday putting a severe dent in their title hopes.

Crystal Palace’s Irish trio of Hayley Nolan, Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin had a bad day at the office too in the Championship, their surprise 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United a blow to their promotion hopes. But they were indebted to Ruesha Littlejohn who scored a beaut of a winner for London City Lionesses against league leaders Sunderland with a curling shot from the edge of the box. That kept Sunderland’s lead over Palace, Southampton and Charlton to one point, while lifting London three points clear of the relegation zone.

There were mixed fortunes for Ireland’s United States-based contingent, Kyra Carusa in the San Diego Wave side that won the NWSL Challenge Cup by beating Gotham, who were without Sinead Farrelly due to a thigh injury. Denise O’Sullivan captained North Carolina Courage to a 5-1 win over her former club Houston Dash in their opening league game, but Marissa Sheva was an unused sub for her new club Portland Thorns in their 5-4 defeat by KC Current.

In Scotland Caitlin Hayes was in the Celtic side that beat their beloved neighbours Rangers, and Emily Whelan scored for Glasgow City in their win away to Hearts. The upshot? Celtic and Glasgow are now just a point behind Rangers in the league table.