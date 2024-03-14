Sammie Szmodics named in Ireland squad for March friendlies

Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics has been called up by Republic of Ireland manager for the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Sammie Szmodics has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad by interim manager John O’Shea for this month’s friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

Szmodics is the leading scorer in the EFL Championship with 21 goals for Blackburn Rovers this season, and 27 across all competitions, so the 28-year-old is expected to win his first cap against Belgium on March 23rd.

The Red Devils come to Dublin without Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

“Kevin’s been playing with a minor groin issue during the last games,” said Domenico Tedesco, the Belgium manager. “Yesterday I spoke to the doctor and Kevin and we decided that the risk is too big. It’s better to give him time to recover well at City and then have him ready for the Euros.”

Courtois will miss the Euros in Germany this summer as he is recovering from knee surgery but Tedesco has named a strong squad with Romelu Lukaku joined in attack by Loïs Openda, who has 17 goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and another four in the Champions League.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku are also selected.

Swiss manager Murat Yakin has called in Granit Xhaka of Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan striker Noah Okafor and Man City defender Manuel Akanji.

“Under interim coach John O’Shea, we expect a team with a British style, whose style of play will be not dissimilar to that of our European Championship opponents Scotland,” said Yakin.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Brom).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures

March 23rd: Ireland v Belgium, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

March 26th: Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm