‘I have nothing to worry about there’ - O’Shea backs Evan Ferguson to return to goalscoring form

Sammie Szmodics catches the limelight but John O’Shea provided a glimpse into Irish football’s future while holding on to the past, in his first and final Republic of Ireland squad announcement in Abbotstown on Thursday.

Séamus Coleman and Robbie Brady return to camp despite being reduced to bit-part roles at Everton and Preston North End, mainly due to ageing limbs.

O’Shea still sees Brady the set-piece specialist rather than an injury-prone-winger who he played alongside at Euro 2016.

“I know Robbie is a brilliant character but first and foremost it is about his footballing ability,” said O’Shea. “He is fit and well and hopefully he gets some game time at the weekend and we’ll see what happens from there. But Robbie can play left wing-back, left back, he can play in midfield, there is good versatility to him too, so it’s great to have him back in.”

In contrast, Israeli-qualified midfielder Finn Azaz and Lyon defender Jake O’Brien earn their first call-ups from O’Shea, who will be replaced after two friendlies this month at the Aviva Stadium against Belgium, minus the injured Kevin De Bruyne, and Switzerland.

After Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21s play San Marino next Friday, midfielders Joe Hodge and Andy Moran will be promoted to the senior panel for the Swiss game on March 23rd, to provide cover for Josh Cullen as holding midfielders are in short supply.

“Will Smallbone can definitely play there, Jason Knight can play there,” O’Shea countered before branding Hodge and Moran “two very special players for the future.”

Maybe so, but neither can command a start in the EFL Championship at Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

However, in Szmodics, Ireland have landed an attacking midfielder who cannot stop scoring. Earlier this week, Hungary manager Marco Rossi categorically ruled the 28-year-old out of representing his grandfather’s country at Euro 2024, so his third selection for an Ireland squad should yield a first cap.

“I spoke to him about coming in for these two games and he was delighted and well up for it,” said O’Shea. “Just fairly straightforward to be honest.”

The caretaker manager radiated calmness on Thursday afternoon, even backing his predecessor Stephen Kenny to make a quick return to the sideline.

“Stephen will be back management very soon, no doubt. I know exactly why clubs would be interested – Irish, English or Scottish.”

Now comes the hill Kenny never climbed. How to fit Szmodics into an Irish line-up that includes Evan Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogebene and Mikey Johnson?

“It won’t be a problem to him, whatever player he’s picked alongside. He’ll bring an intelligence in his game that he has developed over the last few years, whether that be false [nine], or he can drift in off the left, drift in off the right, he can cope with any type of strike partner, a front four combination, or front three or whatever it might be. He’s very flexible.”

Two English-born strikers yet to commit to the Irish cause are Leicester City’s Tom Cannon and Nathan Fraser, the teenager who recently made his Premier League debut at Wolverhampton Wanderers. O’Shea spoke to Cannon but there is no update on his decision to pull out of a squad last year, seemingly after an approach from Lee Carsley’s England under-21s. Fraser turned down Crawford on the grounds that he is the only fit striker at Wolves.

“Nathan is a bit apprehensive about being injured,” Crawford explained. “He does think over the next while he will get Premier League experience, which is great for him. He was sincere in our conversation over the phone that he wants to be considered for future squads.”

So, Evan Ferguson remains the primary Ireland centre forward, even if the 19-year-old’s 111-day goal drought at Brighton got an airing in contrast to Adam Idah reigniting his career with five goals in five matches since joining Celtic on loan from Norwich City.

“I have no worries whatsoever in terms of the type of character Evan is,” said O’Shea. “It’s going to happen in Evan’s career again further down the line. He’s going to be after banging in 25 goals in one season and he’ll start off the next season a bit slower and people will say, ‘Where have the goals gone?’ Next thing he’ll go on a scoring streak again.

“I have nothing to worry about there.”

O’Shea gathered the entire management ticket including Brian Kerr, Paddy McCarthy and Glenn Whelan, in Castleknock Hotel last Sunday for a pow-wow and for a quick look at Belgium.

“Brian’s been brilliant, he has been challenging me as well in terms of maybe thinking about this or that, but just backing me up too in terms of decisions.

“There’s still that passion burning inside. I just can’t wait for the younger lads as well to see what Brian is all about in terms of being involved in an international set-up, being around the hotel and stuff like that, bits of input on whether lads are training, and positions.”

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Brom).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures

March 23rd: Ireland v Belgium, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

March 26th: Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Rochdale, on loan from Notts County), Josh Keeley (Barnet, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Andrew Wogan (Drogheda United).

Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (Sheffield United), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (PEC Zwolle), Seán Grehan (Carlisle United, on loan from Crystal Palace), Bosun Lawal (Fleetwood Town, on loan from Celtic), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers), Seán Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Baba Adeeko (Wigan Athletic), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Matt Healy (Royal Francs Borains), Joe Hodge (QPR, on loan from Wolves), Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers), Killian Phillips (Aberdeen, on loan from Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Celtic).

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Calum Kavanagh (Bradford City, on loan from Middlesbrough), Mark O’Mahony (Brighton), Ollie O’Neill (Leyton Orient), Armstrong Oko-Flex (FC Zürich), Tony Springett (Northampton Town, on loan from Norwich City).

Fixture

March 22nd: San Marino U21 v Ireland U21, San Marino Stadium, 5.0