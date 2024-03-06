Brian Kerr would ‘be surprised’ if Lee Carsley is named as new Ireland manager

Brian Kerr does not envisage the appointment of Lee Carsley as Irish manager in April.

The 71-year-old returned to the FAI last week, after a 19-year hiatus, to assist John O’Shea’s interim management team ahead of friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland, but he was not part of the recruitment process to replace Stephen Kenny.

However, following conversations with Carsley, Kerr believes that the former Everton midfielder will remain as England under-21 coach.

“I’d be surprised if Lee was back in the frame,” said Kerr on the Ray D’Arcy Show. “He played when I was manager and I’ve been in touch a bit. Unfortunately, I don’t think he is in the picture.

“But I could be wrong. Marc Canham, Jonathan Hill and Packie Bonner are doing the work on this. They’ve kept things very close to themselves. I haven’t asked what is happening, but they seem very assured that they have their man, come April, before June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.”

Kerr reiterated Canham’s statement from Monday, that one candidate has been identified but that person cannot be announced until early April due to “existing contractual” obligations.

“I am as intrigued as everyone else,” Kerr added “but I am one of John O’Shea’s men.”

O’Shea could be kept on as an assistant coach but Kerr expects his own technical adviser brief to end next month.

“Marc Canham said the other day that they have somebody else lined up and that John is only in for two games. That’s my understanding of it – I am involved for roughly a month and that’s it. I don’t expect to be involved any longer than that.”