Ireland’s Euro 2025 women’s qualifier against England set for Aviva switch

Eileen Gleeson's Republic of Ireland side have drawn France, England and Sweden in their Euro 2025 qualification group. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The FAI intend to switch at least one women’s Euro 2025 qualifier from Tallaght to the Aviva Stadium later this year, with the visit of Sarina Wiegman’s England expected to sell out the national venue.

Eileen Gleeson’s side have been drawn with defending European champions in a tough Euro 2025 Group 3A, along with France and Sweden. England are currently ranked fourth in the world, with France third and Sweden fifth. Ireland are currently ranked 24th.

Tallaght Stadium’s capacity has increased to 10,000 after the local council recently completed the fourth stand but 35,994 attended the Aviva in September 2023 for the first ever women’s football international to see Ireland beat Northern Ireland 3-0. The Aviva can hold 51,700.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill previously stated the intention to have more women’s matches in the arena that always hosts the men’s team.

Uefa will confirm dates and venues “in due course” according to the FAI.

Despite the challenge faced by Ireland, all is not lost for Eileen Gleeson’s squad as there is a guaranteed playoff route to reach their second successive major tournament in Switzerland next year.

The third- and fourth-placed teams in each Nations League Division A go into a two-leg playoff against the best sides in Division C.

If Ireland get through those games, to be played in July 2024, they would face a Division B team, which could be Scotland or Wales, over two legs between November 27th and December 3rd to reach the Euros.

First and second in Nations League Division A qualify directly for the 16-team Euros.

Ireland faced Sweden in qualification for the 2023 World Cup, losing 1-0 in Tallaght before Katie McCabe’s goal secured a famous draw in Gothenburg.

The most recent meeting with France was a 3-0 defeat, also in Tallaght, just before departure to the World Cup last summer.

England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley before losing last summer’s World Cup final 1-0 to Spain.

Key Dates

2024

Qualifying matchdays 1&2: April 3rd-9th

Qualifying matchdays 3&4: May 29th-June 4th

Qualifying matchdays 5&6: July 10th-16th

Playoff draw: July 19th

Playoff round 1 (2 legs): October 23rd-29th

Playoff round 2 (2 legs): November 27th-December 3rd

Finals draw: December 16th

2025

European Championships: July 2nd-27th, Switzerland