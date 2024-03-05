Ireland draw France, England and Sweden in Euro 2025 qualification group

Eileen Gleeson's Republic of Ireland side have drawn France, England and Sweden in their Euro 2025 qualification group. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland have drawn France, England and Sweden in their Euro 2025 qualification group.

That’s the third, fourth and fifth ranked countries in the world. Ireland are currently ranked 24th.

All is not lost for Eileen Gleeson’s squad as there is a guaranteed playoff route to reach their second successive major tournament in Switzerland next year.

The third- and fourth-placed teams in each Nations League Division A go into a two-leg playoff against the best sides in Division C.

If Ireland get through those games, to be played in July 2024, they would face a Division B team, which could be Scotland or Wales, over two legs between November 27th and December 3rd to reach the Euros.

First and second in Nations League Division A qualify directly for the 16-team Euros.

Ireland faced Sweden in qualification for the 2023 World Cup, losing 1-0 in Tallaght before Katie McCabe’s goal secured a famous draw in Gothenburg.

The most recent meeting with France was a 3-0 defeat, also in Tallaght, just before departure to the World Cup last summer.

England are the current European champions, beating Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley before losing last summer’s World Cup final 1-0 to Spain.

Key Dates

2024

Qualifying matchdays 1&2: April 3rd-9th

Qualifying matchdays 3&4: May 29th-June 4th

Qualifying matchdays 5&6: July 10th-16th

Playoff draw: July 19th

Playoff round 1 (2 legs): October 23rd-29th

Playoff round 2 (2 legs): November 27th-December 3rd

Finals draw: December 16th

2025

European Championships: July 2nd-27th, Switzerland