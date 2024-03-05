Bohemians will host Palestinian women’s national team at Dalymount Park

Bohemians will host the Palestinian women’s national team at Dalymount Park on May 15th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Bohemian FC will host the Palestinian women’s national team at Dalymount Park on May 15th to mark the 76th anniversary of Nakba, the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Further fixtures between the Phibsboro club and Palestine will take place in both countries following a meeting on Monday between Bohs chief operating officer Daniel Lambert and Jibril Rajoub, the president of the Palestinian FA.

“Football has enormous power to be a force for good across the world,” said Lambert. “Dalymount Park will send out a very important message of solidarity from Ireland to the Palestinian people on May 15th.

“The funds raised through the match will be used to facilitate the visit of the Palestinian football team as well as provide funds for humanitarian relief efforts in Palestine.”

Bohs thanked Palestinian ambassador to Ireland Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid for facilitating the talks with Rajoub.

The north Dublin club has a previous connection to occupied Palestine via a shirt sales arrangement that uses 10 per cent of profits to buy sports equipment for children living in Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank.