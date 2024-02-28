John O’Shea named as Republic of Ireland coach for upcoming international friendlies

John O’Shea has been named Republic of Ireland interim head coach for March friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland. The FAI have also confirmed that a permanent manager will be appointed on a four year contract in April.

Crystal Palace assistant coach Paddy McCarthy will work alongside O’Shea for the matches against Belgium (March 23rd) and Switzerland (March 26th). O’Shea, who won 118 caps for Ireland and is third on the all-time list of appearances, will rejoin the FAI having been an assistant coach under Stephen Kenny and worked as the U21 assistant manager to Jim Crawford. O’Shea also has coaching experience in domestic football with Reading, Stoke City and most recently Birmingham City.

Announcing the appointment on Wednesday, Marc Canham, the association’s director of football, said: “We’re delighted to announce John and Paddy as interim head coach and assistant coach for the March fixtures. John has developed a strong level of excellent coaching experience across both domestic and international football and has recently been involved at both under 21 and senior level with Ireland alongside his considerable achievements as an international player and in his club career.

“John knows this group of players extremely well and with the support and expertise of Paddy, we believe this team are the right choice for the interim period.”

This was not part of the FAI’s original plan as chief executive Jonathan Hill stated in December that he “definitely” wanted a new manager to replace Stephen Kenny in place “by February” to ensure adequate preparation time for the March games and June encounters with Hungary and Portugal away.

The next competitive match is against England in the Nations League tie at the Aviva stadium on September 7th.

“I’m delighted to return to the senior men’s coaching staff as Interim Head Coach for the two international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland,” O’Shea said. “It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window. As everyone will know, I’ve always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men’s senior team and the Under-21s.

“It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support. I’ve got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results.”