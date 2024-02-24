Alex Iwobi scores stoppage-time winner for Fulham at Old Trafford

Alex Iwobi of Fulham celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United 1 Fulham 2

Alex Iwobi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham snatched a rare 2-1 win at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder finished off a counterattack in the seventh minute of time added on moments after Harry Maguire looked to have salvaged a point for United.

Maguire had pounced on a rebound in the 89th minute, cancelling out a 65th-minute strike from Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

United looked to be finishing the stronger as they pushed for a late winner but they were caught out by Iwobi, who secured his side’s first victory at Old Trafford since 2003.

On the balance of play, it was a win Fulham deserved and a result that punctured some of the optimism brought into United this week following the completion of Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover.

United’s tame performance for large part of the game underlined how much work they have to do to make ambitions of knocking Manchester City and Liverpool “off their perch” become reality.

Aston Villa 4 Nottingham Forest 2

Aston Villa strengthened their grip on a top-four position with a pulsating 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Villa have their sights firmly set on Champions League qualification and a first home league win of 2024 saw them move five points clear of Tottenham in fifth.

Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz’s double saw them cruise into a 3-0 first-half lead only for Forest to scare them with goals either side of half-time through Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White.

But Leon Bailey struck on the hour to give Villa breathing space and they saw it out to give themselves a cushion over the chasing pack.

Forest were lucky still to be in the game at half-time after being overrun in the first 40 minutes but improved after the break and had enough chances to scrape a point, which would have been handy in their battle against relegation.

Crystal Palace 3 Burnley 0

New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner got off to the perfect start with a 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley at Selhurst Park.

The visitors were down to 10 men in the 35th minute when Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red card for bringing down Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Chris Richards headed Palace in front after 68 minutes, the American’s first goal for the club, before Jordan Ayew swiftly added another. Jean-Philippe Mateta wrapped things up with a third from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.

Burnley, who remain deep in relegation trouble, saw a late goal from David Fofana ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Brighton 1 Everton 1

Lewis Dunk denied Everton a crucial win with a stoppage-time equaliser as 10-man Brighton rescued a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls captain, on his 400th league appearance for his boyhood club, nodded in a corner from Pascal Gross in the 95th minute.

His goal cancelled out a stunning strike from another centre half, Jarrod Branthwaite, and stretched Everton’s winless run to nine matches.

Sean Dyche’s side did at least edge a point clear of the relegation zone, but this will feel like a horrible two points dropped against a Brighton side who were at that stage a man light after Billy Gilmour’s red card.