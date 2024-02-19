Roy Hodgson steps down at ‘special’ Crystal Palace after leaving hospital

Roy Hodgson: ‘I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager’. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

Crystal Palace has confirmed that Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his post as first-team manager. The 76-year-old was taken ill during a training session last week. He has now been released from hospital but has agreed to leave the club he has managed on two occasions.

Roy Hodgson said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top-class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

Palace are in 16th place in the Premier League and have suffered a dip in form of late. Oliver Glasner is the favourite to succeed the former England manager.

Hodgson added: “I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with – they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.” – Guardian