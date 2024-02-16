Success is not easy says Pep Guardiola after Gary Neville’s ‘boring’ Man City jibe

Pep Guardiola has asked people to remember that Manchester City’s success is not as easy as it looks after Gary Neville described the champions as boring to watch.

Guardiola beat Copenhagen 3-1 in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg, a match Neville said he avoided. The manager was told of the Sky Sports pundit’s “boring” comment.

Guardiola said: “I am going to tell you something – in the future you will not forget: it looks easy, but it’s not. Remember that sentence: it’s easy but it’s not. Thank you for the compliment [Neville].

“What can I say? It’s so fine. Everything is so difficult in football. You have to do so many things to try to win games [for so] many years. What these players have done for many years and this season as well is admirable. Of course we [are given] credit. We are admired. I am pretty sure of that. The people in the world of football know how difficult it is being seven or seven years [competing].

“The opponents respect us. Always I said the same. Sometimes [for] people it is not enough what we are doing, but I know how difficult it is, from my experience as a manager in other clubs and when I was a football player. If people don’t appreciate it, it doesn’t matter. It’s not a big problem. [But] I think they do appreciate it – the world of football.”

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville said: “I didn’t switch City on on Tuesday night. I felt a bit bored ... It’s a bit of hornet’s nest because I think to call City boring would be wrong because the football they play is outstanding.

“I thought they were boring and found it difficult to watch them but since [Erling] Haaland’s gone [there] they are a bit more imperfect. I like them a lot more with the four big defenders and Haaland up front. But is there a bit of a boredom thing with City?”

Jack Grealish sustained a muscular injury against Copenhagen which Guardiola said had ruled the forward out of Saturday’s game at home to Chelsea. A broken scanner prevented Grealish’s injury from being assessed as quickly as had been hoped.

Guardiola said: “How big is the damage? I don’t know. When we arrive the day after we could not do it because the machine was broken.” – Guardian