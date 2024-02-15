Amber Barrett and Emily Murphy called up to Ireland squad

Three years after Vera Pauw invited her to train with the Republic of Ireland squad, former England underage international Emily Murphy has been officially called up by Pauw’s successor Eileen Gleeson ahead of friendlies away to Italy and at home to Wales.

Murphy, a 20-year-old striker who plays college football for Wake Forest University in North Carolina, started out with Chelsea before moving to the United States, and had a brief loan spell with Birmingham City two years ago.

Back in 2021, she was undecided about her international future. “Emily has not made a choice yet,” said Pauw at the time. “She’s a huge talent, and she expresses to us that she’s really hesitating. Her whole family is from Ireland, her whole family wants her also to play for Ireland.”

Now it would appear that Murphy has made her choice, the FAI stating that she qualifies through her Dublin-born father.

READ MORE

There is a recall for Amber Barrett after Gleeson omitted her from her squad in November, the Standard Liege forward having been a fixture in it since her senior debut in 2017. Having dislocated her shoulder playing for Birmingham City last month, Louise Quinn is a surprise inclusion, as is Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion who only made her first appearance of the season last Sunday after a lengthy spell out after suffering medial collateral ligament damage.

Liverpool’s Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey are also back in the squad having returned to club action in the last few weeks after injury spells. Ireland are away to Italy on Friday of next week and at home to Wales the following Tuesday.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).