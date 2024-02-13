Bohemians call for quick allocation of Dalymount funds after council grants planning permission

Bohemians have called on the Government to “rapidly allocate funding” for Dalymount Park as the longer a pile of rubble remains around the Jodi and Mono stands, the more expensive the project will cost.

Planning permission has been granted by Dublin City Council (DCC), the proprietor of the iconic ground, but demolition and rebuilding an 8,034 capacity stadium in Phibsborough cannot begin until the central funds are released to cover at least 70 per cent of overall costs.

That figure is edging ever closer to €50 million despite initial plans aiming to spend €35 million redeveloping a new home for Bohs and Shelbourne.

The Drumcondra neighbours, however, decided to remain at Tolka Park, which they are set to purchase off DCC.

READ MORE

Bohs, as anchor tenants, will not contribute financially to the Dalymount project so local and national government must cover the spiralling costs.

“DCC has its funding in place for Dalymount and it all depends on what comes out of [the Government’s] Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund [LSSIF],” Dick Shakespeare, the DCC chief executive and former FAI board member, told The Irish Times in February 2023. “I would expect the Government, through that fund, to come up with €20-25 million.”

[ Grounds for concern: League of Ireland stadiums hampering development of domestic game ]

The Sportsground in Galway, home to Connacht Rugby, received €20 million from the LSSIF over the last two years, with Leinster’s RDS Showgrounds in Ballsbridge allocated €15 million and Finn Harps getting €4.7 million for Donegal Community Stadium.

Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State at the department of Sport, has been approached for comment.

The development would include a public thoroughfare connecting North Circular Road and Connaught Street in Phibsborough. Photograph: Dublin City Council

Dalymount’s current planning permission is believed to be non-appealable to An Bord Pleanála so the focus switches to a tender for construction, the LSSIF releasing money and work beginning in early 2025.

That suggests completion by 2027 but sources close to the project say that 2028 is a more realistic end date.

Either way, Bohs will need to find a home pitch for at least two seasons. The closest venue is Tolka Park with the RDS, Richmond Park and Tallaght other potential destinations.

“With planning now, we call on the Government to ensure that the appropriate funding mechanism is in place to enable progression to construction phase,” said Daniel Lambert, Bohemians’ chief operating officer. “As we have seen across capital projects with levels of inflation, any delays to the process can cause significant complications and ultimately added cost to the exchequer.

“At present, many young fans and families cannot access Dalymount with every game sold out; young fans and aspiring young footballers unable to see their heroes.”

Bohs attendances never dipped under 4,000 last season despite makeshift arrangements inside the ground. Planning permission includes reorientation of the pitch to a north-south axis, new stands on the east and west side with terraces behind either goal. There would also be a public thoroughfare connecting North Circular Road and Connaught Street.

“As a fan-owned football club, Bohemians’ growth, across all activities, is also currently restricted with matchday revenues key to our model, one which has no capacity for private enrichment, and solely aimed to be a force for good,” said Lambert. “It is hard to overstate the benefits the redevelopment will bring to the club and community, for many generations to come.”