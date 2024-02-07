New Republic of Ireland manager to face Portugal in first away game

The incoming Republic of Ireland men’s manager will face Hungary at home and Portugal away in June friendlies, the FAI has confirmed.
En route to the European Championships in Germany, Hungary visit the Aviva Stadium on June 4th after Ireland’s first trip of the year has them playing Roberto Martínez’s side at the Aveiro Municipal Stadium on June 11th. Both matches kick-off at 7.45pm.
Belgium on March 23rd and Switzerland three days later are already confirmed to visit Dublin next month.
The Nations League schedule will be revealed on Thursday with England or Wales potential opposition in September. The draw takes place at 5pm following the Uefa Congress in Paris. FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and director of football Marc Canham will be in attendance.
Ken Early: Van Dijk gives his worst performance of the season but remains a key part of Liverpool’s future
Republic of Ireland MNT Fixtures
Saturday, March 23rd: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Aviva Stadium, 5pm
Tuesday, March 26th: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm
Tuesday, June 4th: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm
Tuesday, June 11th: Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Aveiro Municipal Stadium, 7.45pm Irish time
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here