New Republic of Ireland manager to face Portugal in first away game

FAI announce friendlies at home to Hungary and away to Portugal in Aveiro in June

Ireland will take on Portugal in a friendly international in Aveiro on June 11th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Gavin Cummiskey
Wed Feb 7 2024 - 12:23

The incoming Republic of Ireland men’s manager will face Hungary at home and Portugal away in June friendlies, the FAI has confirmed.

En route to the European Championships in Germany, Hungary visit the Aviva Stadium on June 4th after Ireland’s first trip of the year has them playing Roberto Martínez’s side at the Aveiro Municipal Stadium on June 11th. Both matches kick-off at 7.45pm.

Belgium on March 23rd and Switzerland three days later are already confirmed to visit Dublin next month.

The Nations League schedule will be revealed on Thursday with England or Wales potential opposition in September. The draw takes place at 5pm following the Uefa Congress in Paris. FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and director of football Marc Canham will be in attendance.

Republic of Ireland MNT Fixtures

Saturday, March 23rd: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

Tuesday, March 26th: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Tuesday, June 4th: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Tuesday, June 11th: Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Aveiro Municipal Stadium, 7.45pm Irish time

