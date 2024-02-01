Transfer deadline day: Shamrock Rovers youngster Naj Razi moves to Serie B side Como

Naj Razi has moved from Shamrock Rovers to Como in Serie B. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Naj Razi has joined Serie B club Como 1907 for a “significant fee”, the League of Ireland club has announced.

Razi, aged 17, is a graduate of the club’s Spawell academy having joined Shamrock Rovers at the age of seven. He will link up with Como next week after a “significant upfront transfer fee along with contingency elements” was agreed between the two clubs.

An underage international with 30 youth appearances for Ireland, Razi made his first team debut for Rovers last season in the FAI Cup against Dundalk. He also appeared in Europe having lined out against Ferencvaros in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

“All at Shamrock Rovers FC wish Naj the very best of luck with his new club and will watch his development at club and international level,” said the club in a statement.

READ MORE

Meanwhile Celtic are set to wrap up the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah as the transfer deadline approaches.

The 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday to complete a move to the Hoops until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Canaries academy, with seven of them coming this season.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also keen to add a left-back as Greg Taylor is out injured, with 31-year-old Paris St Germain player Layvin Kurzawa mooted as a possibility.