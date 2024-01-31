Ireland to play Italy next month in Eileen Gleeson’s first game as head coach

Eileen Gleeson’s first official match as the Republic of Ireland head coach is against Italy at Viola Park, Fiorentina’s “state of the art training complex” on February 23rd, the FAI have confirmed.

Gleeson holds a perfect record as interim manager, guiding Ireland to six straight victories last year to secure promotion to the Nations League top tier. She was subsequently awarded a two year contract to take the Katie McCabe-led squad to the 2025 European Championships in Switzerland.

The Dubliner’s previous position as the FAI head of girls’ and women’s football has yet to be filled.

The Nations League draw, which doubles as qualifiers for the Euros, takes place on March 5th. The matches begin in April so Ireland will make full use of the Italian friendly and the visit of Wales to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, February 27th to conclude a nine-day camp.