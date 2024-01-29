Mikel Arteta upset by ‘fake news’ linking him with summer move to Barcelona

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rubbished stories that he will take over as Barcelona manager next season. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

An angry Mikel Arteta has dismissed speculation that he could take over at Barcelona at the end of the season and insisted he has unfinished business at Arsenal.

Reports in Spain over the weekend suggested Arteta, who began his career at Barça’s youth academy, had told friends he is ready to leave Arsenal at the end of the season and is being lined up by the Spanish club after it was confirmed last week that Xavi is leaving his post at the Camp Nou. But Arteta described the rumour as “fake news” and that he remains committed to “the beautiful journey” he is on with his current employers.

“It’s totally untrue and I’m really upset about it,” Arteta said. “I’m in the right place with the right people. I’m immersed in a beautiful journey with this football club, the staff and the players and there is still a lot to do. I love what I do, I love every minute and I get a lot of joy. It drives you when you feel respected, loved, when you see a clear direction and ambition. That is where we are right now.”

[ Ken Early: Disillusioned Xavi ready to lay down Barcelona burden ]

Asked why the speculation had angered him, Arteta – whose contract at Arsenal expires at the end of next season – said: “I could not believe it. I don’t know where it’s coming from. I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially. When someone puts a statement about what we’ve done personally.

READ MORE

“Secondly because I don’t think someone deserves to hear news like that. I’ve always said completely the opposite. That’s why I feel upset.”

Arteta must make a late call on the fitness of Declan Rice and Gabriel before the trip to face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, although Thomas Partey is still not fit to return. With Liverpool and Manchester City not in action until Wednesday, Arsenal can move to within two points of Jürgen Klopp’s leaders with victory at the City Ground.

Yet having lost their past three away games against Forest, Arteta will be taking nothing for granted. “We can manage and optimise our preparation against a team who is really competitive,” he said. “We’ve had some bad experiences there the last few seasons so we will have to be really good to beat them.” – Guardian