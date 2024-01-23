Ireland line up February friendly date with Wales at Tallaght Stadium

Eileen Gleeson is expected to confirm her backroom team ahead of two friendly international in February. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland will face Wales on February 27th in Tallaght Stadium. This follows an away friendly, yet to be confirmed, while new manager Eileen Gleeson is expected to announce her backroom before the squad gathers next month.

Emma Byrne and Colin Healy acted as Gleeson’s assistant coaches during the 2023 Nations League campaign, when Ireland won all six matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two. Goalkeeping coach Richie Fitzgibbon and performance coach Ivi Casagrande made up an 18-strong interim staff.

The draw for Euro 2025 qualification, a 16-team tournament including hosts Switzerland, takes place on March 5th before three international windows from April to July.

Gleeson’s previous role within the FAI, the head of women and girls’ football, also needs to be filled.

“It’s absolutely key to the progression of the wider game,” said Marc Canham, the FAI director of football in December. “Eileen has the privilege and amazing opportunity of spearheading the national team but there’s absolutely loads to do to capitalise on the momentum of women and girls’ football.”

Canham is currently interviewing candidates in London to replace Stephen Kenny as the men’s senior manager, along with FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and board member Packie Bonner.

Following that process he is due to publish a white paper on future player pathways for Irish talent.