Liverpool turn on the style against Newcastle in Salah’s last game before African Cup of Nations

Premier League: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Well, he was never going to go quietly. Mohamed Salah signed off for the Africa Cup of Nations with two goals and an assist as Liverpool moved two points clear at the Premier League summit with victory over an obstinate Newcastle. Jürgen Klopp will be counting the days until he returns already.

Salah’s final Liverpool appearance before representing Egypt in the Ivory Coast was a test of the leaders’ composure as well as their resources at the end of a demanding festive schedule. They passed convincingly. It was a hard-fought slog at times with Eddie Howe’s visitors defending desperately and drawing level through Alexander Isak but, not for the first time this season, Liverpool’s leading goalscorer and their options off the bench made the difference.

Klopp’s team have enjoyed a six-point swing in their favour over Arsenal Mikel Arteta’s team left Anfield 10 days ago sitting top of the table.

READ MORE

Injuries have undoubtedly contributed to Newcastle’s recent troubles, with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier joining the list of absentees here, but Howe’s starting line-up at Anfield was not a million miles off the team that qualified for the Champions League last season. A lack of confidence on the ball was a bigger problem for the visitors than a lack of options, and hardly surprising after suffering six defeats in their previous seven games. Newcastle did succeed, however, in frustrating Liverpool with a deep-lying defence and limiting their opportunities to slice through a compact midfield.

Liverpool started at a furious pace, their players and crowd alike sensing an inviting chance to stretch their lead at the top of the table. Trent Alexander-Arnold had a powerful drive deflected just wide of Martin Dubravka’s goal after 90 seconds. The Newcastle goalkeeper produced a fine save to flick away a Darwin Núñez effort after he, Salah and Alexander-Arnold combined to carve open the visiting defence for the first time. The rebound fell to Curtis Jones but Fabian Schär was well-placed to block in front of his goal-line.

The hosts dominated possession but, with Joelinton and Anthony Gordon tucking in close to Newcastle’s three-man midfield, found it difficult to break through their lines. The first time Liverpool succeeded they scored, although Luis Díaz’s effort was disallowed for offside. Virgil van Dijk released Jones in space and the midfielder dissected the Newcastle defence with a superb ball into Núñez his pass to Díaz, making his 50th Liverpool start, converted confidently. The assistant referee’s flag against Núñez was backed up by VAR. Eventually.

Newcastle’s reprieve should have lasted seconds. Liverpool immediately regained possession and Díaz danced his way past Dan Burn inside the area before tumbling over Sven Botman’s challenge. The referee, Anthony Taylor, immediately pointed to the spot, VAR eventually concurred, and Salah stepped forward to take the penalty. His 150th league goal for Liverpool beckoned but Salah drove the spot-kick straight down the middle and Dubravka pushed clear. Alexander-Arnold was first to the loose ball but sliced high into the Kop.

Dubravka enjoyed a fine first half. The stand-in keeper foiled Núñez yet again when Botman slipped chasing a long ball and the Uruguay international was left one-on-one with Dubravka, who also saved the striker’s follow-up attempt. Alexander-Arnold did beat the keeper with an audacious half volley from a seemingly impossible angle that kissed the far post.

With Alexander Isak isolated throughout Newcastle chances were at a premium and confined to the counterattack. Joe Gomez blocked an early effort from Lewis Miley, who was played into space on the right by Isak, while Burn had a diving header disallowed for a slight offside against the lone striker after a neatly-constructed break.

Liverpool's midfielder Curtis Jones. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty

Anfield grew increasingly irate at Taylor’s willingness to let the game flow, or extreme leniency towards Joelinton would be another way of putting it. The Brazilian somehow escaped a booking for dragging down Dominik Szoboszlai when the Liverpool midfielder was in full flow while a foul on Díaz on the edge of the area also went unpunished. When a yellow card was finally produced, and shown to Alexander-Arnold for kicking the ball away, the Liverpool defender erupted furiously and approached the referee. He can be thankful for Ibrahima Konaté spotting the warning signs and sprinting upfield to push his vice-captain away. Joelinton was eventually booked for a foul on Konaté in the 67th minute.

Liverpool’s growing frustration was alleviated minutes after the restart when Salah did get his 150th league goal for the club. Newcastle were ruthlessly punished on a rare foray into the Liverpool penalty area, with Szoboszlai finding Díaz in space on the left. The Colombia international surged forward and picked out Núñez unmarked on the right with a fine pass. Núñez, just onside, squared for Salah to reach his latest milestone with a simple tap-in. The watching Roberto Firmino revelled in his former team-mate becoming only the fifth player in Liverpool’s history to reach 150 league goals.

Klopp’s side went close to doubling their advantage when Salah returned the favour to Núñez only for Dubravka to save at point-blank range. He thwarted Núñez again when the centre-forward closed in from the right, while last-ditch defending prevented Jones, Díaz and substitute Cody Gakpo getting on the scoresheet.

Newcastle had offered little as an attacking force yet drew level swiftly, and in style, when Gordon found himself in space on the left and played a perfectly weighted pass into Isak’s run behind the Liverpool defence. Isak made his first chance of the night count, lifting a delicate finish over Alisson and into the far corner.

Substitutes have made a huge contribution to Liverpool’s campaign and another arrived with 15 minutes remaining when Diogo Jota orchestrated the second. Jota swept down the right before finding Salah, then continued his run into the area where he received the return ball and squared for Jones to convert from close range. Another substitute, Gakpo, added a third when scuffing home an exquisite cross from Salah, who exposed the Newcastle defence with a flick of the outside of his boot.

Botman pulled a goal back for Newcastle when heading home from a corner but Liverpool avoided a nervous finale when Jota went through on goal and was clipped as he rounded Dubravka. This time Salah made no mistake from the penalty spot, sending Dubravka the wrong way and Liverpool two points clear at the top. - Guardian