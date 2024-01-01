Former FAI president Pat Quigley dies after short illness

Former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) president Pat Quigley has died after a short illness.

President of the association from 1996 to 2001, Quigley was the doyen of football in the west of Ireland, making a particular impact in youth football in his native Mayo.

During his time with the Mayo Football League, Pat was one of those instrumental in the introduction of club licensing and summer football, both firsts for Irish grassroots football.

First elected on to the then FAI Council in 1973, where he sat for over 40 years, Pat also served as chair of the Connacht Football Association for many years, while also working with Uefa youth football.

Paying tribute, FAI president Paul Cooke said: “Irish football has lost a great man with Pat’s passing. Throughout his life Pat was a football visionary for the game, firstly in Castlebar, then in Mayo and across Connacht and also on the national and international stage where he represented his country with such pride and distinction at home and abroad.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “The growth of the Irish game in recent years is a tribute in itself to the many football people like Pat Quigley whose passion for all football, from grassroots to senior international, has driven our sport on across the country.

“On behalf of the staff and everyone involved with the FAI, I want to extend our sympathies to the family and their many friends on such a sad day for them and for Irish football.”