Crystal Palace claim draw at Man City after stoppage-time penalty

Michael Olise scores Crystal Palace's late equaliser from the penalty spot in the Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City 2 Crystal Palace 2

Manchester City dropped points once again as a stoppage-time Michael Olise penalty saw the Premier League champions held 2-2 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

City had dominated possession and appeared in complete control after Jack Grealish put them ahead in the 24th minute and Rico Lewis added a 54th-minute finish.

But Palace fought back to reduce the deficit via Jean-Philippe Mateta with just under a quarter of hour of normal time to go, and Olise subsequently converted from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure a point for the visitors.

It is the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points, having also drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham and lost to Aston Villa prior to last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton.

In what was their last match before heading to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, the result leaves them fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

It was a significant boost for Roy Hodgson’s 15th-placed Palace after the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool last week had made it six losses in eight games.

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Seventeen-year-old Lewis Miley’s first senior goal set Newcastle on their way to a seventh successive Premier League win at St James’ Park as they beat 10-man Fulham 3-0.

The midfielder, thrust into the action as a first-half substitute after Fabian Schar and Joelinton had been added to head coach Eddie Howe’s lengthy casualty list, fired the Magpies into a 57th-minute lead and saw Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn follow suit to clinch a hard-fought victory.

Fulham, who had striker Raul Jimenez sent off with just 22 minutes gone after needlessly careering into and flooring midfielder Sean Longstaff, frustrated the hosts for long periods but eventually succumbed in front of a crowd of 52,035.

Chelsea 2 Sheffield Utd 0

Chelsea scored twice in seven second-half minutes through Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to claim a laboured 2-0 win over bottom side Sheffield United.

Palmer unlocked a determined visiting defence when he poked the ball home from six metres after a one-two with Raheem Sterling in the 54th minute.

Palmer then turned provider in the 61st when United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham could only parry the ball to the midfielder after a goalmouth melee and he fed Jackson who was unmarked at the far post to turn the ball home.

Chelsea’s third home league win of the season sent Mauricio Pochettino’s side up to 10th place above London neighbours Fulham and Brentford.