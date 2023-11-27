MLS cashing in on Lionel Messi factor to increase season ticket price

The fixture list for the 2024 MLS season has yet to be released, but clubs are already selling tickets for their home games. And if you study the prices so far released, you’ll notice quite a meaty difference between the cost of a ticket for a game against Inter Miami and everyone else.

As the New York Times noted, tickets for Columbus Crew games next season “could be had for as little as $40, or less as part of a season ticket package”. But for their meeting with Miami? Prices will range from $382 to $679. No kidding.

Similarly, New York Red Bulls are offering their fans a deal which includes merchandise and a ticket to their first home game. But if you check the fine print, it says that if that first game is against Miami, then the deal will include the second home game instead.

Meanwhile Miami themselves have increased the price of their season tickets by between 46 and 82 per cent, the cost now ranging from $800 and $10,000. Barcelona’s most expensive season ticket, in contrast, is $1,021.

READ MORE

What’s going on here? Simple: Lionel Messi now plays for Inter Miami, and the MLS is cashing in on the stampede to see him in the flesh. Our thoughts go to any Crew fans who lash out $679 for a ticket for their game against Miami next season, only for Messi to miss it with a tweaked hamstring.

QUOTE

“There are people here who like the comfort of home – when they go away they miss their mom, dad and grandma’s baking.”

José Mourinho explaining why his Roma players have been rubbish on the road this season.

NUMBER: 2008

The year AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda was born – on Saturday he became the youngest debutant in Serie A history at the age of 15 years, 8 months and 15 days. Baby.

Antony and the clothes shop analogy

Andy Cole posed a question last week that has been on many a football observer’s mind: “I have to ask myself, what are Antony’s strengths? He doesn’t take players on, he doesn’t create chances and he doesn’t score goals.” Apart from that, he was surely worth his near €100 million fee?

Andy thinks not. “You have to ask what market Manchester United are shopping in when Brighton pay £2.7 million for [Kaoru] Mitoma and we end up paying £85 million for Antony? It’s like Primark and Zara. You think by paying more to shop at Zara, the quality will be better, but it turns out to be the same as Primark, so you end up paying more for the same thing.” You get the feeling Andy doesn’t think Antony’s even worth 100 Penneys.

WORD OF MOUTH

“Maybe when I retire I will get more recognition for my ability than I do now. ‘He’s a good runner,’ [they say]. Yeah well, go grab Mo Farah off the street and stick him in.”

A peeved James McClean, although Farah’s pace at wing-back would have been useful.

“I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland. I have never had any offers although I think I was close to Hearts once – but they gave it to an idiot from Latvia.”

Neil Warnock on Hearts who never had a manager from Latvia, but did have one from Lithuania. Close but no cigar.

“With his team and the opportunities he has? I would have broken all of Haaland’s records. He has thirty chances and scores three goals. If I had thirty chances, I would have scored 10 or 20.”

Former Brazilian international Luis Fabiano showing Erling no respect at all.