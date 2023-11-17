Netherlands v Ireland: Chiedozie Ogbene ruled out but Evan Ferguson passed fit

Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene ruled out of game against Netherlands. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Euro 2024 qualifier Group B: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Saturday, 7.45pm Irish time – Live on RTÉ 2

Evan Ferguson and Jamie McGrath have been passed fit to start for the Republic of Ireland against The Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday night but Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of the European Championships qualifier with an ankle injury.

“Evan and Jamie are fit,” said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, “but Chiedozie has not been able to train all week.”

Kenny also spoke about FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill’s apology to staff today after he was forced to repay around €20,000 in erroneous payments.

“All the money has been paid back,” said Kenny. “Jonathan looks like a very capable CEO.”

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Andy Moran (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), James McClean (Wrexham)

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).