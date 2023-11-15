Champions Shamrock Rovers see just one player named on PFAI team of the year

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have just one representative on this year’s PFAI team of the year. Defender Roberto Lopes is the sole member of the title-winning squad to make the XI which is voted on by players in the top flight.

The side includes players from seven different Premier Division clubs. Bohemians, Derry City and FAI Cup champions St Patrick’s Athletic all have two players each, while Dundalk and Cork City also have one player apiece.

Shelbourne shotstopper Conor Kearns is the team’s goalkeeper, with Archie Davies of Dundalk, Sam Curtis of St Pat’s and Ben Doherty from Derry City joining Lopes in defence. Will Patching (Derry City), Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic) and James Clarke (Bohemians) make up the midfield, while Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians), Cork’s Ruairí Keating and Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan have been named as the forwards.

Afolabi and Keating are also up for player of the year alongside Forrester. Curtis, Clarke and Moylan have all been nominated for the young player of the year award.

PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year: Conor Kearns (Shelbourne); Archie Davies (Dundalk), Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Ben Doherty (Derry City); Will Patching (Derry City), Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic), James Clarke (Bohemians); Jack Moylan (Shelbourne); Ruairí Keating (Cork City), Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians).