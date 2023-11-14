Andrew Moran called up to the Ireland squad for Netherlands and New Zealand matches

Andrew Moran has been called up to the Ireland squad for the Netherlands and New Zealand matches due to injury concerns over players.

The Brighton midfielder, on loan at Blackburn Rovers, will train with the squad today.

Moran has impressed for Blackburn this season, playing 12 games in the Championship with three assists. In the EFL Cup, he scored twice with three assists.

The 20-year-old was previously in the squad for the under-21s and it is a blow for Jim Crawford’s team to lose their vice-captain and star player ahead of important Uefa Euro under 21 qualifiers against Norway and Italy.

Not for the first time this year in qualifying, star striker Evan Ferguson has emerged as an injury concern for Stephen Kenny.

The teenager striker, who has three goals in eight caps for Ireland, missed games against France and the Dutch in September with a knee injury.

Ferguson was not included in Brighton’s squad for Sunday’s draw with Sheffield United due to a back injury. Midfielder Jamie McGrath was also left out of Aberdeen’s game against Celtic at the weekend through injury, so is a doubt to recover in time.

Ireland will play the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday, November 18th at 7.45pm. They play New Zealand at the Aviva at the same time on Tuesday, November 21st.