Miah Dennehy, first man to score hat-trick in FAI Cup final, dies aged 73

Cork’s Miah Dennehy, the first man to score a hat-trick in the FAI Cup final, has died aged 73 after a long illness.

Dennehy scored a FAI Cup final hat-trick for Cork Hibernians in 1972 as they overcame Waterford United. He had a successful spell there under manager Dave Bacuzzi winning a league and two FAI Cups.

That earned him an Ireland call-up and he played 11 times for the national team, scoring twice, against Norway and Poland respectively. He played for Shamrock Rovers XI, a composite team featuring Ireland and Northern Ireland internationals, in their famous match against Brazil at Landsdowne Road in 1973.

That year he moved across to England and joined Nottingham Forest for a fee of £20,000, establishing himself as a first-team regular under manager Dave Mackay, before losing his place under Brian Clough.

He played the bulk of his English league career for Walsall. When he was in England, he regularly played Gaelic football and won a championship medal for Warwickshire.

In 1980, he came back to play for Cork United and had spells at various Irish clubs.

In retirement, he also coached junior soccer teams and played hurling for St Vincent’s GAA Club. He is survived by wife Caroline and children Kristian and Chelsea.