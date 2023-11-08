Roberto De Zerbi warns Brighton to be wary of ‘very different’ Ajax in Amsterdam

Ansu Fait scored for Brighton in their home win over Ajax, but manager Roberto De Zerbi says the Premier League team will face a tougher assignment in the Netherlands. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Europa League Group E: Ajax v Brighton, Thursday, 5.45 – Live Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2

Roberto De Zerbi warned Brighton must not expect an easy ride when they face wounded Dutch giants Ajax in their Europa League tie at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Seagulls got their Group B campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Ajax at the Amex Stadium two weeks ago in what was the visitors’ first fixture since sacking head coach Maurice Steijn on the back of a terrible start to the new campaign.

However, following former Netherlands international John van’t Schip’s appointment as his permanent replacement, Ajax have won back-to-back Eredivisie games to climb off the bottom of the table.

After drawing both their opening Group B games, Ajax have their sights set on a first Europa League win to keep themselves in the hunt for the knock-out stages.

Just three points separate all four teams, with Marseille top ahead of AEK Athens and Brighton in third.

“They are very different because they changed the coach,” De Zerbi said in advance of Thursday night’s match in Amsterdam.

“I watched [the game against Heerenveen] on Sunday. They played a good game and won an important game. They scored four goals, they are different.”

De Zerbi told a press conference: “But for us, nothing changes because we have to win the game.

“We are here to prepare a great game tomorrow. We need another three points in the table to qualify for the next step.”

Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati, on loan from Barcelona, both scored in the home win over Ajax and De Zerbi expects the pair to continue to push for more.

“Joao Pedro has a big talent, an incredible talent like Ansu Fati,” the Brighton boss said.

“But they have to play better, they have to push more and more. They have to run for 90 minutes, because they are playing for Brighton, they are not a big player yet.

“To reach the highest level they have to work. I have explained that clearly to them.”

Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey will not be involved as he continues to manage a muscular injury after being forced out of the match day squad at Everton and is not expected to return until after the international break. Pervis Estupinan, though, could make a first appearance since the end of September.

“Estupinan is with us. Tomorrow he will be on the bench. Maybe he can play one part of the game, I don’t want to take a risk with him, but now we don’t have too many solutions in that position,” De Zerbi said.

“We are trying to get him in the condition to play tomorrow or on Sunday because we have another important game [in the Premier League] against Sheffield United.”