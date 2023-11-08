Champions League wrap: Arsenal cruise past Sevilla

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal scores the team's second goal under pressure from Marko Dmitrovic. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a routine 2-0 defeat of Sevilla to take a big step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds on Wednesday.

Goals by Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka cemented their place as leaders of Group B.

Trossard tapped home in the 29th minute to put Mikel Arteta’s side in front and Saka underlined Arsenal’s superiority with a superb effort midway through the second half.

Europa League champions Sevilla were desperately disappointing and managed only one shot on target, with the last kick of the game, as their hopes of progress to the last 16 receded.

READ MORE

Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of Group B with nine points from four games and would have qualified had Lens beaten PSV Eindhoven but the French club lost 1-0.

Lens and PSV have five points while winless Sevilla are bottom with two points.

Bayern Munich top scorer Harry Kane struck twice in seven minutes late in the game to guide his team to a 2-1 victory over visiting Galatasaray on Wednesday and secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare.

The England captain, who had scored a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, headed in a Joshua Kimmich freekick in the 80th minute and then tapped in his second six minutes later to make sure of a top two finish.

The visitors cut the deficit in second half stoppage time with Cedric Bakambu.

The Bavarians, who also hit the post with Kane early in the second half, stretched their unbeaten run in Champions League group matches to 38, having won the last 17 in a row, both competition records.

Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo scored as Real Madrid cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games remaining after a 3-0 victory over Portuguese side Braga on Wednesday.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several regular starters, but the 14-times champions maintained their 100% record to lead Group C with 12 points from four games. They could secure top spot with a point at home in their next game against Napoli.

Union Berlin earned an unexpected 1-1 draw at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, ending their 12-game losing run across all competitions – but it was not enough to keep the Bundesliga side’s hopes of a last-16 place alive.

The hosts dominated the first half and Matteo Politano got the breakthrough before half-time, deflecting home Mario Ruí's cross at the near post in the 39th minute.

There was still time for Josep Juranovic to hit the base of the post with a free-kick just before the interval, and Union went on to equalise seven minutes into the second half. David Datro Fofana played the ball through to Sheraldo Becker, whose shot was palmed out by Alex Meret, allowing Fofana to fire home from the edge of the area.

In Group D, Real Sociedad closed in on a place in the knockout stages after scoring three early goals in a 3-1 win over Benfica, who are eliminated after a fourth straight defeat.

Mikel Merino headed home the opener after just six minutes, with Mikel Oyarzabal pouncing on a defensive error five minutes later to double la Real’s lead. Merino saw a goal ruled out for handball, before Ander Barrenetxea then cut inside and fired into the far corner for the hosts’ third goal in 21 minutes.

Nicolás Otamendi then conceded a penalty as Benfica’s evening went from bad to worse, but they were reprieved as Brais Mendez’s spot-kick struck the post. Rafa Silva struck back for the visitors in the second half, but victory was never in doubt for Imanol Alguacil’s side.