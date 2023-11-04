Premier League round-up: Ireland’s Nathan Collins strikes late in Brentford win over West Ham

Premier League: Brentford 3 West Ham 2

Brentford claimed their third straight Premier League victory when they came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thrilling London derby on Saturday.

Brentford's Neal Maupay ended a 14-month goal drought when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes before West Ham's Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning volley with his back to goal.

Kudus saw another shot come off the post with Jarrod Bowen cleaning up to make it 2-1 following a long VAR check for handball but Brentford equalised in the second half when Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into his own net.

The hosts were much the better team in the second half and took the lead for a second time when club record signing Nathan Collins scored with a towering header to clinch the points as Thomas Frank’s side moved up to ninth. West Ham are 11th.

Manchester City 6 Bournemouth 1

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku scored and created two more goals in seven blistering first-half minutes before adding two more assists in the second period as the champions hammered Bournemouth 6-1 to go top of the Premier League.

Bernardo Silva netted twice but it was Belgian winger Doku who caught the eye as he dug into his bag of attacking tricks to lay the foundations for a dominant win by the home side, who lost leading striker Erling Haaland to injury at halftime.

After probing carefully for the opening half-hour, Pep Guardiola’s free-flowing side finally opened the scoring on 30 minutes when Doku played a slick one-two with Rodri on the edge of the box before guiding the ball home.

Three minutes later Doku’s dazzling footwork left the Bournemouth defence flat-footed as he squared for Silva to score the second and in the 37th minute his left-footed shot was deflected into the net by team mate Manuel Akanji.

Having hit the post with a first half header, Haaland limped towards the tunnel at the break and did not reappear for the second half as Phil Foden replaced him.

The visitors thought they had pulled a goal back soon after the break but Dominic Solanke’s effort was ruled out after a VAR check found winger Ryan Christie was offside in the build-up.

Doku continued to run at the visiting defence and in the 64th he set up Foden for a close-range finish to make it 4-1.

Bournemouth’s Luis Sinisterra came on to score for the Cherries but a superb chipped effort by Silva and diving header by Nathan Ake sealed the win to send City top on 27 points, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who host Chelsea on Monday.

Everton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

A late own goal by Ashley Young rescued a point for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park after a rare Vitaliy Mykolenko strike had put the home side ahead.

Kaoru Mitoma’s cross deflected off experienced right-back Young and looped over Jordan Pickford in the home goal on 84 minutes after Mykolenko had drilled in a close-range shot at the second attempt early in the game.

Brighton are sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games, but are without a win in five Premier League fixtures, while Everton stay in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Brighton had 80 per cent of possession but struggled to create chances for much of it, though Lewis Dunk had a magnificent volleyed equaliser ruled out for offside in the first half.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Photograph: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Everton had been hoping to make it three wins in a week and came close with a superb rearguard action in the pouring Merseyside rain.

Their improvement under manager Sean Dyche is clear - they are far better organised and came within six minutes of victory having limited Brighton to a handful of clear-cut chances.

They took the lead when Dwight McNeil’s cross was deflected into the path of left-back Mykolenko.

His initial shot was well saved by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen but the Ukraine international drilled the follow-up into the back of the net for his second Everton goal.

Brighton thought they had gone level seven minutes later when Dunk thundered a brilliant volley into the back of the net, but he had strayed narrowly offside from the free kick.

Dunk was denied again when he took a 25-yard free kick that was superbly saved by Pickford, before Pascal Gross fired over the crossbar from a good position as Brighton piled on the pressure late on.

They finally did get their goal, scoring for the 27th consecutive time in the Premier League, when the excellent Mitoma found space on the left-hand side and his ball into the box deflected past Pickford.

Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 2

Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell scored as Crystal Palace gave Burnley their sixth consecutive home defeat this season with a 2-0 victory, the Eagles’ first win in four Premier League games.

Roy Hodgson’s side climbed provisionally into 10th in the table on 15 points after 11 games, while Vincent Kompany’s beleaguered Clarets, who have yet to win at Turf Moor this campaign, remained firmly in the drop zone with four points.

The home side started well but it was Crystal Palace who got on the scoreboard when Burnley’s dawdling defender Jordan Beyer lost possession to Jordan Ayew and he raced into the box to cross to fellow Ghanaian Schlupp for a tap-in.

Mitchell doubled Palace’s lead in the 94th with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Burnley’s best chance came a few minutes before the interval when Luca Koleosho raced on to a long pass before a last-ditch sliding tackle from Joachim Andersen halted what had looked like a certain goal.

Sheffield United 2 Wolves 1

Auston Trusty and Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United celebrate following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sheffield United secured their first Premier League win of the season with a penalty goal from Oliver Norwood 10 minutes into stoppage time, earning them a 2-1 victory at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As the match neared its conclusion, the visitors’ Fabio Silva conceded a penalty for tripping George Baldock, which Norwood easily converted, sending Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

Sheffield had got the first goal of the match when Cameron Archer picked up a loose ball in midfield, sprinted to the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that struck the crossbar before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

A minute before stoppage time, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised for the visitors, sending in a curler from inside the box that deflected into the net.

Sheffield are bottom of the table with four points, while Wolves are 13th with 12 points.