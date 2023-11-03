Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Manchester United will be without Casemiro for several weeks after the Brazilian picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Saturday (3pm unless stated)

Fulham (14) v Manchester United (8), 12.30 – Live on TNT Sports 1

Adama Traore, Kenny Tete and Tosin Adarabioyo stepped up their injury recovery and could feature in Fulham’s matchday squad but the game comes too soon for Issa Diop, who is ruled out.

Casemiro will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Newcastle on Wednesday. Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to illness but Raphael Varane has travelled after illness of his own. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Fulham 1, Fulham 1 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Fulham D L W L D; Man Utd W L W W L

READ MORE

Top scorers (all competitions): Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Joao Palhinha & Carlos Vinicius (Fulham) 2; Casemiro (Man Utd) 4

Match odds: H 9-4 A 21-20 D 13-5

Referee: John Brooks

Brentford (10) v West Ham (9) – Live Premier Sports 1

Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Dasilva have resumed light training at Brentford but still remain a few weeks away from contention. Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade and Rico Henry are long-term absentees.

Midfielders Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez serve one-match suspensions but Emerson Palmieri returns from his own ban. Kurt Zouma, who missed the Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal, faces a late fitness test with Konstantinos Mavropanos among the options to potentially fill in for the Hammers captain.

Last season: Brentford 2 West Ham 0, West Ham 0 Brentford 2

Last five league matches: Brentford L D L W W; West Ham L W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 6; Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) 7

Match odds: H 1-1 A 23-10 D 27-10

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Burnley (19) v Crystal Palace (13)

Clarets defender Jordan Beyer could return from a knee injury but Josh Cullen is suspended after picking up five yellow cards and Lyle Foster is set to be sidelined by illness until after the international break. Manuel Benson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey and Michael Obafemi all remain out.

Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have stepped up their comebacks from hamstring injuries but will not be ready this weekend. Tyrick Mitchell is fit after a quad problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley L W L L L; Crystal Palace D W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Lyle Foster (Burnley) 3; Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) 5

Match odds: H 9-5 A 8-5 D 2-1

Referee: Peter Bankes

Everton (15) v Brighton (7)

Everton captain Séamus Coleman’s recovery from knee surgery in May is likely to continue in an under-21 game as he edges close to a first-team return. Midfielders Andre Gomes (calf) and Dele Alli (groin) remain sidelined.

Defender Tariq Lamptey is back in contention after being sidelined since early October due to a muscle injury but Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will still be without Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Solly March.

Last season: Brighton 1 Everton 5, Everton 1 Brighton 4

Last five league matches: Everton W L W L W; Brighton W L D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 4; Joao Pedro (Brighton) 6

Match odds: H 2-1 A 11-10 D 14-5

Referee: Tim Robinson

Manchester City (3) v Bournemouth (17)

City will welcome Manuel Akanji back from suspension. The defender missed last weekend’s derby win at Old Trafford as he served a one-match ban for his red card against Brighton, but his return means Kevin De Bruyne is the only injury absentee.

Cherries defender Lloyd Kelly could return after being rested for the Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool. Goalkeeper Mark Travers and winger Luis Sinisterra are in contention, having been cup tied against the Reds. Lewis Cook completes a three-match ban and fellow midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring) remains out.

Last season: Bournemouth 1 Man City 4, Man City 4 Bournemouth 0

Last five league matches: Man City W L L W W; Bournemouth L L L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Erling Haaland (Man City) 13; Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 5

Match odds: H 1-14 A 22-1 D 9-1

Referee: Craig Pawson

Sheffield United (20) v Wolves (12)

George Baldock could be fit enough to start for the Blades. Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) and Oli McBurnie (groin) are closing in on a return but will not be fit this weekend and John Egan, Maz Lowe and Chris Basham are long-term absentees for the hosts.

Wolves remain without Pedro Neto after the forward was carried off with a hamstring injury last week. Joe Hodge (shoulder) and Hugo Bueno (hamstring) are out but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could feature after a calf problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd L L L L L; Wolves D W D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Gustavo Hamer & Ryan One (Sheff Utd) 2; Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) 7

Match odds: H 13-5 A 10-11 D 13-5

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle (6) v Arsenal (2), 5.30 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed that Matt Targett will go for a scan after picking up a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United. He is expected to join key first team players including Sven Botman and Alexander Isak on the injury list.

Martin Ødegaard should have recovered from a hip complaint to captain the Gunners but a knee problem leaves Emile Smith Rowe sidelined. Gabriel Jesus has a hamstring issue and will miss out while Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee.

Last season: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle W W D W D; Arsenal D W W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexander Isak & Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 7; Eddie Nketiah, Martin Odegaard & Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 5

Match odds: H 17-10 A 29-20 D 12-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Sunday

Nottingham Forest (16) v Aston Villa (5), 2.0 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Forest are managing Taiwo Awoniyi’s groin injury, with Chris Wood (hamstring) and Divock Origi (hip) definitely sidelined. Danilo (hamstring) is closing in on a return, but Felipe (knee) is still out.

Alex Moreno is edging closer to fitness after a hamstring injury and could return to Villa’s squad. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia (both knee) are out, as are Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Jhon Duran (toe).

Last season: Aston Villa 2 Nottm Forest 0, Nottm Forest 1 Aston Villa 1

Last five league matches: Nottm Forest L D D D L; Aston Villa W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Taiwo Awoniyi & Chris Wood (Nottm Forest) 3; Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 9

Match odds: H 29-10 A 4-5 D 14-5

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Luton (18) v Liverpool (4), 4.30 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

There are no fresh injury concerns for Luton but Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Luke Berry and Jordan Clark all remain sidelined for the Hatters.

Liverpool winger Luis Díaz returned to training this week but with his kidnapped father still missing in Colombia manager Jürgen Klopp will allow the player to make a decision on his availability. Midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are still long-term absentees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Luton W L L D L; Liverpool W L D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Carlton Morris (Luton) 3; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10

Match odds: H 10-1 A 1-5 D 11-2

Referee: Andrew Madley

Monday

Tottenham (1) v Chelsea (11), 8.0 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie is rated “50-50” to feature, according to boss Ange Postecoglou. Udogie has muscle tightness, while fellow left back Ben Davies (ankle) is also sidelined, which leaves Emerson Royal on standby to start the London derby.

Chelsea will assess captain Reece James (hamstring), who made his first start since August in the Carabao Cup win over Blackburn. Forward Mykhailo Mudryk (knock) has returned to training and Armando Broja (knee) may be fit enough for the bench but Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku are out.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham D W W W W; Chelsea L W W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 8; Cole Palmer & Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) 4

Match odds: H 11-10 A 2-1 D 27-10

Referee: Michael Oliver