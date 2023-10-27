Shamrock Rovers crowned league champions for fourth season in a row after St Pat’s win

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Shamrock Rovers sealed their fourth league title in a row, matching the famous Hoops side of the 1980s, with two dramatic late goals, sparking wild celebrations in a full-to-the-brim Richmond Park.

In what was billed as a potential title decider, a slight stretch perhaps with the visitors having an ace up their sleeve of a game in hand on the chasing pack, coupled with St Pat’s facing the prospect of a tough final game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell against Derry City, substitutes Aaron Green and Graham Burke earned all three title-winning points.

On the pitch it was played with all the blood and thunder of a winner-takes-all clash as a crowd of 5,022 - including the Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny - watched on keenly.

Also a mention must go to Stephen Bradley, who will also become the first manager to take a side to four-in-a-row, with the legendary Rovers side splitting the achievement between two managers in Jim McLaughlin and Dermot Keely.

The Hoops boss knew prior to kick-off that a point would be enough to essentially seal his place in history thanks to their far superior goal difference and got the job done in an enthralling encounter.

With just a couple of minutes played Neil Farrugia, whose timely return has been a massive boost for the champions, delivered a low cross from the left wing, finding skipper Ronan Finn, who cleverly reversed the ball back to Johnny Kenny on the penalty spot. The pacey front man spun and shot all in one motion but narrowly missed the target.

Despite the surprise omission of the talismanic Chris Forrester, who might have been feeling the effects of a gruelling double header last weekend, matchwinner from Monday night Kian Leavy picked up the attacking mantle and was desperately unlucky not to break the deadlock minutes later. Having gone on a mazy dribble from the left, the ex-Shelbourne man took on all comers before smashing the underside of the bar with the ball somehow staying out.

After quite a feisty opening 20 minutes, Rovers thought they had snatched the lead when Rory Gaffney pounced on a spill by Saints stopper Lyness, who failed to hold Richie Towell’s thunderous strike, but unfortunately for the travelling support celebrating behind the goal, the flag went up for offside.

As the half wore on both teams went blow for blow in search of an opener, just before the break the visitors went close again in quick succession. Firstly, the lively Kenny saw his low drive across goal narrowly miss the foot of the far post, before Gaffney was denied sharply by Lyness, from the edge of the area.

The second half continued at relentless pace as both sides looked to their benches to hopefully get what would look like the winner and paid dividends for Rovers when three replacements of their own played crucial parts in getting their side over the line.

Firstly, Dylan Watts did well to keep alive Sean Kavanagh’s deep cross before standing up a deliciously inviting clipped cross for Greene to head home for close range and a couple of minutes later Burke pounced on a slack pass out from the back by David Norman, before rounding Lyness to seal title number 21 of their illustrious history..

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Dean Lyness; Sam Curtis, Joe Redmond, David Norman, Anto Breslin; Mark Doyle (Alex Nolan, 81′), Jamie Lennon (Ben McCormack, 81′) , Adam Murphy (Chris Forrester, 70′), Kian Leavy; Mason Melia (Conor Carty, 60′), Tommy Lonergan (Jake Mulraney, 60′)

Subs: Danny Rogers, Jay McClelland, Thijs Timmermans, Jay McGrath

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Sean Kavanagh, 31′), Markus Poom (Graham Burke,60′), Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell, Neil Farrugia; Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene,, 80′), Johnny Kenny (Dylan Watts, 60′)

Subs: Leon Pohls, Sean Hoare, Darragh Nugent, Liam Burt, Naj Razi

Referee: Neil Doyle

